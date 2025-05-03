South Carolina’s Raven Johnson gushes over ex-teammate Bree Hall’s snaps from photoshoot with Indiana Fever

Raven Johnson and Bree Hall are no longer teammates, but the two continue to be each other's hype-person. Hall entered the WNBA draft after her senior season and was picked eighth in the second round (20th overall) by the Indiana Fever.
Now, as the big league's pre-season games near, the former Gamecocks star posted photos in her new team's jersey.
"New location unlocked 💙📍," she captioned the post.
As fans reacted to Hall's photos in the comment section, Johnson also joined in:
"😍❤️❤️," she wrote.
More current and former South Carolina players also followed suit:
"BRO YOU LOOK GOODTTTT😍😍," Aliyah Boston commented.
"😍😍😍," Kamilla Cardoso wrote.
"😍😍😍😍," Sania Feagin added.
"OH MY GOODNESSS 😍😍😍😍 ATE THIS UP," Te-Hina Paopao commented.
Bree Hall steps into the WNBA space weeks after making a championship game appearance with Raven Johnson and South Carolina. She averaged 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists last season while making 38.3% of her 3-point shots.
Dawn Staley utilized Hall for her defensive versatility. The guard was often seen guarding the best opposing player near the perimeter. She can navigate screens with ease and can switch assignments with quick lateral movements.
Hall gradually improved her 3-point shooting in college and also brought championship experience for the Indiana Fever. She will suit up for her first WNBA game on Saturday against the Washington Mystics.
NCAA title game loss showcased Bree Hall and Raven Johnson's bond
South Carolina played out of character in the 2025 NCAA championship game against UConn. They trailed by 10 points at the half and lost the contest 82-59. However, Gamecocks' struggles rendered a heartwarming moment between Bree Hall and Raven Johnson.
As Johnson checked out of the game with four minutes left, she sat on the bench and could not control her tears. However, Hall put her hand on Johnson's shoulder, consoling her and telling her to keep her head up.
As Bree Hall gets ready to mark her WNBA debut, Raven Johnson has returned to South Carolina for her senior year.
