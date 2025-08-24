"Still tryna do what you taught me": Shaq O'Neal's daughter Me'Arah O'Neal remembers Kobe Bryant as she shares an emotional message

  • home icon
By Salim Prajapati
Modified Aug 24, 2025 10:30 GMT
Me
Me'Arah O'Neal remembers Kobe Bryant on his birthday - Source: Imagn

Shaquille O'Neal's daughter, Me'Arah O'Neal, shared a heartfelt tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant on his birthday. Bryant, who passed away in 2020, would have been 47 years old on Saturday.

O'Neal added a picture of herself and Bryant on her Instagram story, captioning it with a message that read:

"keep one foot in front of the other and jus keep on goin...❤️‍🩹i'm still tryna do what you taught me mane," she wrote.
O'Neal wears No. 8 at the Florida Gators, a number famously worn by Bryant during the first part of his illustrious career with the Los Angeles Lakers. She also has inked "888" on her right arm.

In another story, Me'Arah O'Neal shared an iconic black-and-white photo of the Black Mamba.

"happy birthday goat ❤️ love you past life," O'Neal wrote.

Her father Shaq and Bryant formed one of the most enigmatic duos in NBA history. They propelled the Lakers to three straight titles. Apart from her dad’s influence, Bryant had the deepest impact on Me'Arah's personal development and basketball journey.

O'Neal was also born on the same day as Bryant’s daughter Gianna, who perished in the tragic helicopter crash that claimed Kobe's life.

Me'Arah O'Neal shares night snap from her California trip

Florida Gators guard Me'Arah O'Neal is enjoying her summer break with a trip to California. Last week, she posted a photo dump from the visit, including night snaps of the vibrant city.

She geotagged the post, indicating her location as Ladera Heights in Los Angeles County.

The pictures showed her walking around the streets, posing for the camera. One showed her in front of a gas station with bright lights.

O'Neal had a limited role in her freshman season with the Gators, averaging 13.6 minutes per game, recording 4.8 points and 3.9 rebounds.

For her sophomore season, O'Neal will once again find herself in Florida and aspires to be a big part of the team's success in the upcoming season. Like father, like daughter; O'Neal is poised to work on her craft to achieve the dream of making it into the WNBA.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
