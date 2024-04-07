“Taurasi is lame and totally out of line” - College hoops fans frustrated over WNBA star’s take towards $3.2M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark

WNBA veteran Diana Taurasi faced the frustration of college basketball enthusiasts over her remarks regarding Iowa’s Caitlin Clark. Her comments about Clark's potential transition to the WNBA have sparked disagreement among fans, who perceive her criticism as unwarranted and negative.

During an appearance on SportsCenter, Taurasi voiced her concern about the challenges that college players face when transitioning to the professional league.

“Look, SVP. Reality is coming. There’s levels to this thing. And that’s just life, we all went through it. You see it on the NBA side, and you’re going to see it on this side."

"You look superhuman playing against 18-year-olds, but you’re going to come with some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time”

However, fans took issue with Taurasi's blunt assessment, criticizing her for lacking nuance and failing to provide a balanced perspective on Clark's future in the WNBA. Let’s have a look at some of the fan reactions:

"Taurasi is lame and totally out of line with this comment. Just being a Grade-A hater" one fan said.

"This hate from a few of these legends is real" another added.

"This hate from a few of these legends is real" one fan wrote.

Some fans added that $3.2M NIL-valued (per On3) Caitlin Clark will make more money than most WNBA players.

"It’s jealous that they (while being all time greats) never got the attention that Clark is" another fan added.

"Caitlin will make more money in a year than most wnba players made in their lifetimes, including both of the hosts combined. It’s jealousy. Simple" a fan said.

"They’re just scared Caitlin Clark is going to be greater than all of them. Felt like there was jealous energy all night" added another fan.

Despite Taurasi's perspective, some fans believe that her comments may be exaggerated, considering her successful transition from college to professional basketball.

Also read: “40 more minutes. Why not go there and win it”: $3.2M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark has clear declaration for National Championship game vs South Carolina

What's the reason behind Caitlin Clark's jersey number?

Caitlin Clark's jersey number, 22, has become synonymous with her success, prompting many to wonder about its significance. The star point guard shared the reasoning behind her choice, attributing it to her birth date, January 22.

Since childhood, Clark has sported the number 22, a decision rooted in personal significance rather than creativity. She stated,

“Yeah, honestly I’m not a very creative person. I was born on January 22 so, that's what I went with since I was about five years old.”

With Iowa advancing to their second consecutive national title game, Clark's rise in stature continues to command attention. With an impressive stat line in the game against the UConn Huskies and her consistent ability to score over 20 points per game has established her dominance among the sport's elite players.

However, Caitlin’s collegiate career remains incomplete without a national title. Last season, she came agonizingly close to clinching the championship but fell short. Now, with her sights set on the WNBA draft, securing a national title is a priority for Clark to cement her legendary status.

Also read: Reigning WNBA MVP throws down gauntlet for Caitlin Clark ahead of NCAA championship Game