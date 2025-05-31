"The Big 12 is cooked": College hoops fans react as $3.8 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa reveals coach Kevin Young's unique BYU training

AJ Dybantsa loves BYU coach Kevin Young's unique training methods. Instagram page Bleacher Report Hoops posted on Friday Dybantsa's thoughts on the Cougars having a four-point line during practice, drawing various reactions from college hoops fans.

BR Hoops shared a recent clip from Dybantsa's YouTube channel showing a tour of BYU's practice facility. Dybantsa, who has an NIL value of $3.8 million according to On3, opened up about his recent training sessions, telling fans what he has been up to under his new coach.

"This is where I work out at for the past two days," Dybantsa said. "Trying to get used to the college line, get used to the court length. It’s different from high school obviously."

“There’s no four-point line in basketball but this court is special cause it’s got the four-point line. So if you want to increase your range, where you want to shoot from. And also gets you momentum to step into the NBA line and college line which is right here."

Fans reacted to AJ Dybantsa working on his shooting ahead of his debut for BYU in the 2025-26 NCAA season.

College hoops fans reacted to AJ Dybantsa showing BYU's practice facility, which feature a four-point line on the basketball court. Source: Instagram/@br_hoops

"Yeah the Big 12 is cooked," one fan wrote.

"Kind of a genius incentive ngl," another fan chimed in.

"I think all players, even those in the NBA, should practice this way," one fan pointed out.

"This definitely gonna help AJ for the NBA," another fan shared.

"Makes sense. Especially keying on the spacing component. Spacing out to the '4pt line' area in a real game situation opens up more driving space for AJ. Smart," one fan posted.

"He's building a squad of Jimmers," another fan replied.

AJ Dybantsa, who signed with the BYU Cougars last year, showed his offensive prowess in the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game. He dropped 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting in Team West's 105-92 victory over Team East.

How Kevin Young fared in his first season at BYU

Kevin Young brought his NBA expertise to the collegiate ranks when he accepted the coaching offer from BYU ahead of the 2024-25 NCAA season. Young, who worked as an associate head coach for the Phoenix Suns from 2021 to 2024, replaced Mark Pope.

BYU coach Kevin Young calls to his team during the first half of their Sweet 16 clash against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Prudential Center. Photo: Imagn

Young reached the NCAA Tournament in his first season at BYU, helping the Cougars finish the regular season and the Big 12 Championship with a 24-9 record. The Cougars secured a spot in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011, beating VCU and Wisconsin in the first two rounds of this year's March Madness.

BYU's NCAA title bid ended in the Sweet 16, though, losing 113-88 to No. 2 seed Alabama. Richie Saunders scored 25 points for the Cougars, who shot 6-for-30 from beyond the arc in the blowout loss.

