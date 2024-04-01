"The biggest b*tch" "Zach Edey is elite": College hoops fans divided over Purdue star's free throws during Elite Eight matchup against Tennessee

Purdue star Zach Edey's performance against Tennessee left college hoops fans split, particularly over his free throws. During their Elite Eight matchup against Tennessee, Edey registered 19 points and 10 rebounds in just 19 minutes of play. He also managed to avoid fouls throughout the first half, a feat that raised eyebrows among fans.

Some fans think Edey doesn’t get called for his fouls and draws soft penalties from defenses. Many called it favoritism by the referees and one X user tweeted on the matter:

“Zach Edey is the biggest b*tch. Cries every time he doesn't get a foul call.”

Expand Tweet

Others felt the same way:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Despite the criticism, Edey's impact on the game cannot be denied. His dominance in the paint has made him one of the greatest centers in college basketball history, with his size and skill posing challenges for opposing defenses. Many fans pointed to this on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Edey's ability to draw fouls has been a key factor in Purdue's success, often resulting in a significant difference in free throw attempts compared to its opponents. He became the first player in over 50 years to attempt over 400 free throws in a single season.

Also read: “Hate for Zach Edey is actually crazy”, "That’s a foul!": NCAAB fans are divided over Purdue star’s moment with mom after Sweet 16 win

Purdue HC defends Zach Edey over "foul merchant" claims

Purdue head coach Matt Painter stepped up to defend star player Zach Edey against accusations of being a "foul merchant." Painter criticized those who question Edey's abilities, telling reporters:

"I just think everybody should take a test on their knowledge of what they're doing. I think all coaches should take a test so they understand refereeing.

"I think all referees should take a test so they understand coaching. And I think all journalists should have to take a basketball quiz, or a test."

Edey's performances on the court speak volumes, with impressive stats validating his talent. As the leading scorer among men's Division I teams, averaging 24.5 points and 12.1 rebounds per game, Edey's impact on Purdue's success cannot be overstated.

Despite his towering height of 7-foot-4, Edey's skills extend beyond his physical attributes, and he boasts a field goal percentage of 62.0 and a solid 70.7% from the free-throw line.

Also read: Zach Edey NBA draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Purdue center ft. Indiana Pacers and more