"The GOAT": $818k NIL-valued Caitlin Clark's logo 3-pointer to break NCAAW all-time scoring record sends fans into a frenzy

Caitlin Clark made history as the NCAA's all-time scoring leader in women's basketball on Thursday night. Needing just eight points to break Kelsey Plum's record of 3,527 career points, the $818,000 NIL-valued Iowa Hawkeyes star hit a deep 3-pointer with 7:45 left in the first half to secure the scoring feat.

Fans on social media reacted to Clark's record-breaking basket as she did it in fashion with a logo 3-pointer on her home floor, the 15,500-seat Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Caitlin Clark's logo 3-pointer to break NCAAW all-time scoring record sends fans into a frenzy

"CAITLIN CLARK UNREAL LOGO BOMB TO BREAK THE NCAA RECORD", X user @HeavensFX tweeted.

"Not stopping the game is criminal," a fan reacted, arguing that the Iowa versus Michigan game should have been halted to honor Caitlin Clark's historical achievement.

"Everybody knew like when Stephen Curry just stops and pops," a fan compared Caitlin Clark to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

One fan jokingly posted this reply: a picture of the Detroit Pistons, hinting that the team watched Caitlin Clark break the all-time scoring record. The team is at the bottom of the NBA standings with an 8-46 record. Maybe the Pistons could use some shooting from the Iowa Hawkeyes star.

"THE GREATEST WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL PLAYER OF ALL-TIME!" a fan tweeted.

"Did she flop after making the shot?" a fan referenced an incident when Caitlin Clark ran into a fan after a loss at the Ohio State Buckeyes.

"That wasn't from downtown. That was from the hinterlands," a fan tweeted.

"Disrespectful to run this on Peacock," a fan tweeted, hinting that Clark's historic game should have been televised or live-streamed on another platform.

"Caitlin Clark on pace for 84 points, can she do it?" a fan tweeted.

"Not the record. University of Kansas star Lynette Woodard till stands with more points," a fan tweeted.

Lynette Woodard scored 3,649 points for the Kansas Jayhawks between 1977 and 1981. Her accomplishments came before the NCAA governed women's college basketball. She also met this milestone before the introduction of the 3-point line in 1986.