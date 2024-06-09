"They are talented, big, experienced, and physically and mentally tough": John Calipari shares Arkansas team's preparation ahead of 2024 season

John Calipari, the newly appointed head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, is gearing up for an exciting 2024 season. Bringing a wealth of experience and a keen eye for talent, Calipari has quickly assembled a strong roster.

His recruitment strategy has paid off, highlighted by the addition of three highly-ranked recruits: Karter Knox, Billy Richmond, and Boogie Fland.

These four-star prospects, who initially committed to Calipari at Kentucky, are set to make an immediate impact on the team. The Razorbacks coach expressed his enthusiasm on his X account, saying:

"[The team] had our first team meeting yesterday and I did individual meetings today. Guys played pickup last night!! I am really excited about this group! They are talented, big, experienced, and physically and mentally tough. We are a national program that will recruit our region, throughout the US and around the world!"

The Razorbacks' roster blends fresh talent with seasoned experience, featuring several key transfers. Notably, three players who played for Calipari at Kentucky in the 2023-24 season have followed him to Arkansas: guard DJ Wagner, small forward Adou Thiero, and center Zvonimir Ivisic.

The transfer portal proved instrumental in strengthening the team, landing critical targets like Davis Jonas Aidoo, and Trevon Brazile. The latter tested NBA Draft waters and explored the portal.

John Calipari's Razorbacks make big moves ahead of 2024-25 season

The Razorbacks got a significant boost for the 2024-25 season when star forward Trevon Brazile announced he was withdrawing from the transfer portal. Brazile, who started 23 games last season, averaged 8.6 points and 5.9 rebounds. Brazile played for Missouri before moving to Arkansas.

The Razorbacks have made notable strides under new head coach John Calipari, securing high-profile commitments. Last month, they received a commitment from Kentucky transfer DJ Wagner, marking the sixth Kentucky player to commit to follow Calipari to Arkansas.

Wagner's connection to Calipari runs deep; his father, Dajuan Wagner, played for Calipari at Memphis. While building the roster and attracting high school talent, the coach said he heavily relies on getting more transfers:

"We're not going to take six, seven freshmen now," Calipari said. "It'll be three or four. Hopefully, retain a few, get a couple transfers, and that is the formula," Calipari said in first SEC meeting on May 30.

Among the standout additions is former Florida Atlantic star Johnell Davis, ranked as the No. 1 player in the CBS Sports Transfer Rankings. Davis, the 2023-24 AAC Co-Player of the Year, adds significant talent to the roster.

Calipari has also successfully flipped commitments from Kentucky recruits. Four-star wing Billy Richmond, who initially signed to play for Kentucky, joined the Razorbacks last month.

Richmond is the third member of Kentucky's 2024 recruiting class to follow John Calipari to Arkansas, joining four-star forward Karter Knox and guard Boogie Fland. Knox has family ties to Calipari, as his older brother, Kevin Knox II, played for him at Kentucky during the 2017-18 season.

The first commitment of the John Calipari era at Arkansas was Zvonimir Ivišić, another player from Kentucky. With the season starting in less than seven months, Calipari and his staff are diligently working to complete the roster, setting the Razorbacks up for a strong 2024-25 campaign.

