"Thought yall were getting Lisa Leslie?": College hoops fans react as Dawn Staley's South Carolina announces latest coaching hire 

Dawn Staley has bolstered her coaching staff for the 2025-26 NCAA season with the signing of Wendale Farrow. The South Carolina Gamecocks announced the coaching hire on their X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday, drawing various reactions from college hoops fans.
Staley started filling vacancies on her staff following the departures of assistant coach Winston Gandy and assistant recruiting coordinator Chloe Rice. Gandy and Rice both moved to Grand Canyon, with the former appointed the new coach of the Antelopes.
One fan brought up Dawn Staley's best friend and basketball legend Lisa Leslie following the announcement on X.
"Thought yall were getting Lisa Leslie?" one fan asked.
Most fans were delighted to see Farrow join South Carolina.
"Great hire!! Time to get to work Delly!!!" one fan replied.
"Massive move. Congrats and welcome," one fan chimed in.
Here are some other reactions.
"Welcome to the FAMily coach!!!" one fan shared.
"Welcome to the real USC," one fan posted.
"He's been out West a lot I hope he can adjust to the SEC but in Coach Dawn Staley I trust," one fan wrote.
"Welcome Home Coach," one fan tweeted.
Farrow spent the past four seasons with USC, helping the Trojans win the 2024 Pac-12 Tournament crown and the 2025 Big Ten regular-season title. Her final season at USC ended with an Elite Eight loss to the eventual champion UConn Huskies.
Farrow started his coaching career as a video coordinator for the UCLA Bruins in the 2013-14 NCAA season.
How Dawn Staley's South Carolina players fared in the 2025 WNBA Draft
A lot has happened for Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks since South Carolina lost to UConn in the national championship game. MiLaysia Fulwiley bid farewell to South Carolina after two seasons following her decision to enter the transfer portal. Three former Gamecocks also embarked on the next steps in their basketball careers through the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Te-Hina Paopao was the first South Carolina player to be selected in this year's WNBA Draft, with the Atlanta Dream using the 18th overall pick in the second round to get her.
Bree Hall soon followed, with the Indiana Fever selecting the South Carolina guard via the 20th overall pick. Sania Feagin got drafted next, with the Los Angeles Sparks acquiring the South Carolina forward via the 21st overall pick.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here