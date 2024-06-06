UConn HC Dan Hurley unwilling to ‘listen’ to any college offers, claims NBA insider

UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley is reportedly unwilling to listen to offers to coach any other college teams.

After Hurley led UConn to their second straight national title, the coach had made it adamant that he wanted to make it a three-peat. However, on Thursday, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bombshell that Hurley was the frontrunner to become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers of the NBA.

Now, according to Wojnarowski, Hurley wants to hear the Lakers out as he's only interested in that job or to remain at UConn.

"Dan Hurley has become the most sought-after coach at any level of basketball, he was not willing to listen to any college jobs after winning that second championship, but he is willing to listen to the Lakers. They have communicated and those talks are now going to pick up over the next few days," Wojnarowski said.

It is interesting that Hurley didn't want to hear out any other college job offers but is interested in potentially going to the NBA. Whether or not he and the Lakers will end up finalizing a deal is to be seen.

UConn AD said they'd do everything to keep Dan Hurley

After Dan Hurley led the UConn Huskies to their second straight national championship, the Kentucky job became vacant and he was linked to it. Hurley opted to stay with UConn.

During that time, UConn athletic director David Benedict told multiple outlets that he and the school would do “everything we possibly can” to keep Hurley.

However, Hurley is now linked to leaving the school to go to the NBA and just recently he spoke about his contract and said it was complicated.

"It's probably taken more time than any of us would have liked, but it's not something that's ever been a rush for me," Hurley said, via CT Insider. "When you've won back-to-back championships, you're not calling your agent worried about the status of your contract. You're more worried about recruiting, scheduling."

"It's complicated," he added. "There's a business side of it, which you allow your agent to advise you on. I'm not a business man. I'm not good at that. I'm a one-trick pony."

Hurley signed a six-year deal worth $32.1 million in 2023 after he won his first national championship. The head coach has a record of 141-58 as the coach of UConn.

