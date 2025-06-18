UConn guard Allie Ziebell posted workout photos on Instagram on Tuesday, drawing quick reactions from teammates Sarah Strong, KK Arnold and Morgan Cheli. The images showed Ziebell launching shots in the Huskies' gym, offering fans a look at the team's offseason training.

“Summer in Storrs ☀️🏀,” the caption read.

Among the first to react were Ziebell's teammates, who hyped up her masked look. Strong reacted with a Spider-Man gif.

“MASK ONNNN😍,” Arnold commented.

“Periodddd,” Cheli wrote.

Golden State Valkyries' Kaitlyn Chen chimed in right after with, “Nice mask!" The post quickly became a rallying point for the squad and UConn fans.

“MASKEDDD AAALLLLIEEEEEE🔥,” a fan commented.

“Go Allie goooo!!!!” a fan said.

UConn's Sarah Strong, KK Arnold, Morgan Cheli and others react as teammate Allie Ziebell shares intense training snaps - Image source: Instagram/allie.ziebell

Iowa guard Taylor Stremlow added to the excitement by commenting, "Year twoooo," highlighting Ziebell's upcoming sophomore season.

Geno Auriemma says Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong have improved after Paige Bueckers’ departure

As the UConn Huskies prepare for the 2025–26 season, coach Geno Auriemma expressed his confidence in the duo of Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong. With Paige Bueckers now in the WNBA with the Dallas Wings, questions emerged about how the Huskies will fill the void left by one of the most influential players in recent memory.

Speaking at a golf tournament on Tuesday, Auriemma shared updates about Strong and Fudd and how they’ve responded during offseason workouts.

“I gotta tell ya, I’ve never seen Azzi this aggressive, this engaged in wanting to do a lot,” Auriemma said. “That probably stood out more than anything.”

Fudd has been projected as a top-tier talent but has battled injuries at UConn and seemed ready to take on more responsibilities. Auriemma also pointed to Strong’s improvement, referencing her standout performance in last season’s championship game.

“Remember the way Sarah was in that last game, she’s way better,” Auriemma said.

Both players played vital roles in UConn’s championship win, but with Bueckers gone, they’ll aim to carry the program forward with more responsibilities.

