UConn star Azzi Fudd gives fans a glimpse of her dazzling outfit for the 2025 ESPYS awards

UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd led her team to the national championship win in April with a stellar performance in the championship game. She was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player, and the Huskies were nominated for the Best Team award at the 2025 ESPYs.
On Wednesday evening, Fudd who will return to Storrs for another year of college basketball, led the Huskies to the ESPYs at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. While the core of the UConn team that won the national championship was present, standouts Paige Bueckers and Kaitlyn Chen couldn't attend due to their duties with the Dallas Wings and the Golden State Valkyries, respectively, in the WNBA.
Fan-favorite Azzi Fudd posted on Instagram stories a picture of her outfit for the awards. She wore a purple dress with a plunging neckline and simply captioned her post:
"ESPYS 2025."
Despite their stellar season that saw them win the Big East regular-season and tournament titles and the national championship, the UConn Huskies didn't win the best team award at the ESPYS. The honor went to the Philadelphia Eagles, who won the Super Bowl.
Azzi Fudd reveals Paige Buecker's input in ESPYs look
In an interview with Vogue before the ESPYs, Azzi Fudd revealed that she was getting fashion advice for the ESPYs from her former UConn Huskies teammate, Paige Bueckers.
“I will definitely be consulting with Paige,” Azzi Fudd said. “She’s like my own personal stylist.”
To prepare the Huskies for the ESPYs red carpet, UConn-affiliated beauty company Maddison Reed hosted the Huskies at their Los Angeles Color Bar to glam them up for the ceremony.
With Fudd as the face of their campaign after the departure of Bueckers to the WNBA, the returning UConn star spoke about collaborating with the beauty brand after their ESPYs makeover.
“Amy and the Madison Reed team have been so influential to my athletic and entrepreneurial journey, providing pivotal mentorship and true partnership every step of the way,” said Fudd.
“This is an exciting time to be in women’s sports, and I hope my relationship with Madison Reed can inspire all women athletes to pursue their dreams on and off the court.”
After getting a free makeover for the ESPYs, Azzi Fudd and her teammates, including Ice Brady and KK Arnold, will get an equity stake and internships with Maddison Reed for UConn class credit.
Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.