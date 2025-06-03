Video: $30 million worth La La Anthony shares unforgettable moments from Kiyan Anthony’s graduation

La La Anthony thrilled fans on Instagram on Monday after posting a video of Kiyan Anthony's graduation and the celebration that followed.

She included a caption for her Instagram post, which has already received more than 14,200 likes.

"A weekend we will never forget! Thanks to all the fam & friends that celebrated @kiyananthony's graduation! We went nonstop all weekend!!!!" La La Anthony wrote.

The video started with friends and family holding fan signs for Kiyan Anthony ahead of his graduation. They all cheered and shouted when he arrived at the venue wearing his red graduation outfit.

The cheers got louder when he was called up on stage to receive his high school diploma. La La Anthony, who is worth $30 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony looked with pride as their son graduated from Long Island Lutheran High School.

The festivities didn't end there as Kiyan's friends and family welcomed him outside the venue to congratulate him on his graduation. La La, who held a "Your #1 fan" sign with a picture of herself and Kiyan, hugged her son before posing for a group photo.

Kiyan Anthony follows father's footsteps with move to Syracuse

Kiyan Anthony's impressive play in high school made him a top target for several college teams, including the USC Trojans and the Auburn Tigers. Anthony chose to sign with the Syracuse Orange, the team his father played for in his brief college basketball career.

Former NBA forward Carmelo Anthony waves to the crowd during a playoff game between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks. Photo: Imagn

Carmelo Anthony will forever be a legend to Syracuse fans after he led the Orange to their first-ever national championship in 2003. He posted impressive numbers in his first and only season with Syracuse, averaging 22.0 points, 10.0 boards and 2.2 dimes through 35 games.

Anthony carried the Orange on his back once the NCAA Tournament started, posting double-doubles in the Elite Eight, Final Four and the national championship game. He scored 20 points and grabbed 10 boards in Syracuse's win over Oklahoma in the Elite Eight before racking up 33 points and 14 rebounds in the Final Four against Texas.

He became just the third freshman to win the Most Outstanding Player award in the Final Four after Syracuse defeated Kansas in the 2003 NCAA title game. He led all scorers with 20 points and collected 10 rebounds in the Orange's 81-78 win.

