VIDEO: Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder shares scenic sunset drive with fiancé Jake Ferguson

Former Miami Hurricanes star Haley Cavinder is enjoying her post-collegiate athletic career. A month after playing her final game for Miami, Cavinder got engaged to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

The two have been enjoying the offseason with plenty of travel, and their latest stop was in Key West, Florida.

On Sunday, Haley posted a video on her Instagram story showing her and Ferguson driving across a bridge in a light blue 1970s Ford Bronco SUV. The background featured a scenic sunset as they listened to country music.

Here's the video:

Haley Cavinder also shared photos on her Instagram feed of herself and Ferguson, along with family members, including her sister Hanna Cavinder, enjoying time on a beach.

Cavinder, one of the most marketable college athletes in the country, has continued to grow her brand since the NCAA allowed athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. Her NIL valuation is estimated close to $987,000 according to On3, which includes deals with Under Armour, GHOST, Slate Milk, and more.

She runs a shared TikTok account with her sister Hanna, which has over 4.6 million followers. They often document their life together with various fitness, lifestyle vlogs, and sponsored content.

Haley Cavinder split paths with Hanna, moves in with fiancé Jake Ferguson in Texas

Haley Cavinder and her twin sister Hanna will now focus on their already established business ventures. The top NIL earners have made a fortune from their social media following and various brand endorsements.

While their brands will continue to operate in tandem, the two who have been inseparable since birth will now live separately, as Haley has moved to Texas to live with her fiancé, Jake Ferguson.

On Wednesday, Cavinder posted a vlog on TikTok about her move to the Lone Star State, which showed her packing up household items and arriving at her new place with Ferguson.

"Happy moving day. Jake and I are moving and I wanted to take you guys along with us. We're just finishing up packing some things. The movers come at 10 and then Jake's mom's coming over right now and then we will start the move ... And this is the first time Jake and I are living together — no more long distance. God bless and let's get into it," she said in the video.

Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson have been in a relationship since September 2023.

