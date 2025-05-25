Jake Ferguson sends 2-word message as fiancée Haley Cavinder escapes with Cowboys TE and sisters on Memorial Day Weekend

Jake Ferguson recently proposed to former University of Miami basketball player Haley Cavinder, and the couple has been enjoying downtime during the NFL offseason. This included a trip this Memorial Day weekend to the Florida Keys along with her sisters.
Haley Cavinder shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, including a photo of herself and Ferguson embracing on a dock overlooking the water. The Dallas Cowboys tight end reshared the photo on his own Instagram Story and added a caption of his own for his fiancée.
"American Fiancé," Ferguson captured the Instagram Story.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
The trip to Key West, Florida, is an annual tradition for the five Cavinder sisters. Haley Cavinder and twin sister Hanna Cavinder have made a name for themselves as stars on TikTok as well as on the basketball court.
Haley Cavinder gushes about fiancé Jake Ferguson in TikTok video
Tight end Jake Ferguson has been working out with the Dallas Cowboys through offseason practices and workouts the last few weeks. This weekend, though, he is spending time in Key West with fiancée Haley Cavinder and her sisters.
In a post on TikTok, Haley Cavinder gushed about her fiancé and how great a person he is. In the caption, she advised her over four million followers on TikTok not to settle for just anyone because the right person is out there.
The video, which was intended to be an outfit check, quickly changed as Jake Ferguson walked into the room and immediately started complimenting his fiancée on her outfit and how she looked.
“Friendly reminder. Don’t settle; this kind of man is out there," Haley Cavinder wrote.
Cavinder and Ferguson have been together since 2023. Last season, after a one-year hiatus from basketball, Haley and Hanna Cavinder played for the Miami Hurricanes in their final year of eligibility. The Dallas Cowboys tight end showed his support for her, attending games after the conclusion of the NFL season.
The Dallas Cowboys tight end proposed to Cavinder in a romantic beach proposal in April 2025.
Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.