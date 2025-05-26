Former college basketball star Haley Cavinder shared a lighthearted moment with her sisters on Sunday through her Instagram story. The guard, alongside her sisters, Hanna and Brandi, attempted a synchronized jump on each other's back. However, the trio comically tripped and fell to the ground.

Ad

It was when Haley's fiancé, the Dallas Cowboys' tight end, Jake Ferguson, entered the frame and extended a hand to the group.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Haley and Ferguson began dating in September 2023. Due to their professional background and popularity, their relationship garnered huge interest from sports fans.

They started talking through social media in June 2023 and connected immediately.

"He DMed me. He likes to say I DMed him, but I didn't," Haley Cavinder said in a YouTube Q&A video last year.

Their first date was a Fourth of July weekend, which transitioned into a 10-day adventure. The couple got engaged in April, with Jake Ferguson planning a surprise proposal with the help of Hanna Cavinder and her family.

Ad

Ad

Their engagement came days after Cavinder bid farewell to her college basketball career. She averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists in her senior year while making 46.2% of her attempts. Since then, she has moved out of her shared apartment with her sister Hanna and plans on moving in with her fiancé.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder plan to apply basketball lessons to the business world

Hanna and Haley Cavinder were eligible to enter the 2025 WNBA draft but chose to hang up their jerseys after college. Collectively, they still have one of the biggest fan bases in the CBB world.

Ad

With that, and through the lessons they learned from basketball, the twins want to make a name in the business world.

"Haley and I are very consistent, routine-like people," Hanna said in an interview with SI. "College athletics teaches you that and sets the standard for that ... all those traits just kind of carried over."

"I think that starts with college athletics - the discipline and the routine and the commitment to it that you’re going to give your 100% to something," Haley said.

Alongside new partnerships, Hanna and Haley Cavinder continue to collaborate with some of their NIL brands from college. One of their most significant deals comes through Under Armour, which is eligible for multiple years. They are also working on growing their fitness app "TWOgether."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Ajayankya Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.