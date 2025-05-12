WATCH: Ex-Miami stars Hanna & Haley Cavinder show off their & family's "sore loser" side on IG

Despite their exit from the college basketball landscape, Hanna and Haley Cavinder continue to light up hoops fans on social media. In an Instagram video posted on Monday, the twins teamed up for a game of Spikeball against their brothers-in-law, Jacob Stockton and Mike Marinelli.

The post showcased the competitive side of the sisters. However, their theatrics and dramatic reactions were the highlights of the video.

"Yes we are sore losers #family," they captioned the post.

"Pov there is no such thing as a casual game when your family is competitive," the video read.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder played their last Division I game in March. They were eligible for the WNBA draft but chose to step away from the matters of the court. However, the twins remain active with their workout regimes, diet plans and fitness app, "TWOgether."

Known for blending sports and lifestyle, the sisters built a significant following during their college tenures with Fresno State and the Hurricanes. Their extensive entrepreneurial and NIL endeavors have allowed them to maintain momentum through partnerships with Sports Illustrated, DICK'S Sporting Goods and other brands.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder reunited for a workout session

Hanna and Haley Cavinder do not live together anymore. They moved out of their shared apartment last month. Haley moved in with her fiancé, Jake Ferguson, while Hanna stayed closer to her family. Nevertheless, the twins regularly find time to collaborate, even when they are not partnering with a brand.

Last week, the sisters hit the gym for a "quad day." In the video posted on IG and TikTok, the twins showcased part of their workout routines, expressing that it is their favorite day of the week.

Haley Cavinder also engaged fans in planning her wedding last month. She posted a video on IG, urging her followers to reveal certain do(s) and don't(s) for planning the special day. Jake Ferguson, tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, proposed to Haley on Apr. 18 during the family's day out.

