WATCH: Former Iowa star Caitlin Clark once turned into Swiftie as she grooved to special Taylor Swift tunes during warmup

An old video of Caitlin Clark jamming on Taylor Swift's song "You Belong With Me" has surfaced on the internet and caught the attention of fans. In the viral video posted by YahooSports on Instagram, Clark is enjoying her Swiftie moment during warmups.

Clark, who was taken No.1 in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever, was asked about being a Swiftie during the draft. This was also when Taylor Swift's new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," was launched.

"I am not that diehard of a Swiftie, but, like, I am aware. I do like T-Swift. She is the girl," Clark said.

Clark is no less than Taylor Swift when it comes to popularity because of her ground-breaking collegiate career with the Iowa Hawkeyes. She was the face of women's basketball at Iowa, taking women's basketball to a new level.

The "Caitlin Clark Effect" was felt when her games broke viewership records. Iowa's NCAA Tournament final against South Carolina garnered 18.9 million average views, whereas, the men's final averaged 14.4 million. She also became the all-time Division I top scorer with 3,951 points.

Her top-notch career only lacked the NCAA title after coming close twice, losing the 2024 title game 87-75 to South Carolina and the 2023 title game 102-85 to LSU. Clark had 30 points in both games.

Clark averaged 31.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game in the 2023-24 season. She was addressed as one of the GOATs of the game by South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley and many others. She won the Naismith Player of the Year and the Wooden Award both for the second consecutive season.

Caitlin Clark is set to make her mark in the WNBA

Indiana Fever: Caitlin Clark introduction

After getting drafted by the WNBA's Indiana Fever, Clark is expected to take the league to a new level just like she did in college. Her presence in the WNBA can be felt already with the rising sales of Indiana's games before the start of the new season.

The Fever, who televised only one game last season, will have almost every game televised this season to maximize the benefit of the Caitlin Clark Effect. The cost of the tickets has also increased, as the tickets previously cost around $18 and now are being sold for around $100 on TicketMaster.