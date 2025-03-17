WATCH: Haley Cavinder dedicates heartfelt video for twin Hanna Cavinder after Carson Beck breakup rumor 

Haley Cavinder showed support for twin Hanna Cavinder on social media after Carson Beck's breakup rumor. On Sunday, Haley posted a TikTok video encouraging Hanna with a reel of heartfelt moments both have shared. The Cavinder twins are known for their close bond and shared affection for each other.

“Making this for my twin so she never settles <3,” Haley said.

Hanna Cavinder is rumored to be dealing with a breakup with Miami quarterback Carson Beck after being in a relationship with him since July. Beck and Hanna recently shared a traumatic experience as their vehicles were stolen in February.

According to rumors, Beck sent a message to another woman, insinuating that his relationship with Hanna was strained. This resulted in Hanna unfollowing the former Georgia quarterback on social media and scrubbing images of him from her social media profile.

Haley Cavinder averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 46.2% for the Miami Hurricanes this season. Hanna Cavinder averaged 6.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg and 4.2 apg while shooting 46.4%.

Haley Cavinder speaks on twin Hanna’s rumored breakup with Carson Beck

Following the rumor of Hanna Cavinder’s breakup with Carson Beck, twin sister Haley Cavinder appeared to speak out on the rumor. In a TikTok video on Friday, Haley all but confirmed the breakup rumors as she spoke up for her sister.

"I just want to say one thing,” Haley said. “Because I can't be too crazy unfiltered on here. If your sister comes to you or your friend or someone that's really important in your life, and they have a gut feeling about a relationship or a friendship.

For example, and they just tell you that on a repeated basis, trust your dang sister. Trust her. She's always right. I promise you or your mom, they're always right.”

Haley also said that the story was not hers to tell but she needed to address the speculation and to not be quiet in situations that hurt loved ones.

“So just a little bit of unfiltered Haley on here. And yeah, I’m trying to be as nice as possible,” Haley said.

“Sister knows best.”

The former Georgia player suffered an injury before he had elbow surgery and declared for the 2025 NFL draft in December.

