WATCH: Miami's Hanna Cavinder enjoys her time with twin Haley Cavinder & her BF Jake Ferguson in latest TikTok 

Miami Hurricanes star Hanna Cavinder was seen on social media enjoying her time with her sister Haley Cavinder and boyfriend Jake Ferguson. In a TikTok post on Saturday, Hanna showed fans her view as she rocked a black leather jacket and a pair of jeans walking to an SUV behind Haley and Ferguson, a Dallas Cowboys tight end.

Hanna Cavinder's recent social media posts have been on the back of rumors surrounding her breakup with former Georgia Bulldogs player Carson Beck. Some of her videos on social media have included snippets from moments spent with Haley while enjoying her time on social media with her fans.

“Me, my sister and her boyfriend trio,” Hanna captioned.

Hanna Cavinder and Carson Beck’s relationship started in July, when Beck was still with the Georgia Bulldogs as their romance became public, with Hanna attending Beck’s games and posting couple photos.

In basketball with the Miami Hurricanes, Hanna averaged 6.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists while scoring 46.4%. Haley averaged 18.2 ppg, leading the Hurricanes while putting up an average of 6.5 rpg and 4.7 apg while shooting 46.2%.

As Hanna and Haley’s college basketball careers ended this season, fans will be looking forward to seeing their next steps as influential figures.

Hanna Cavinder appears to take a shot at Carson Beck with cheating diss on TikTok

The rumored breakup between Miami Hurricanes’ Hanna Cavinder and Miami quarterback Carson Beck continued to rumble on after weeks of speculation and social media unfollows. Hanna seemingly called out Beck with a TikTok video on Friday, fueling rumors that cheating played a role in their split.

Hanna seemingly took a shot at Beck in a TikTok video posted to the Cavinder Twins’ account, with 4.6 million fans. In the video, she mouths along to Tate McRae’s song "bloodonmyhands," featuring Flo Milli, a track widely interpreted as a diss toward a cheating ex.

When Carson transferred to Miami, the couple was often seen together, living in the same city and making TikTok dance videos together. However, things turned sour with rumors of Beck’s infidelity online, adding fuel to the fire.

Haley Cavinder, Hanna’s twin sister, seemed to confirm the breakup by publicly defending her sister, while Kylie Beck stood by her brother, Beck, on social media. Neither Hanna nor Carson directly addressed the speculation but their social media activity seemed to point in one direction.

While Carson has remained silent as Hanna’s post had fans reacting, with many taking it as confirmation that infidelity played a role in the breakup.

