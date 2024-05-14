 “We want all the smoke” - College hoops fans express excitement as Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins’ crew signs two-game series in Connecticut

Fans are excited as USC's JuJu Watkins and UConn's Paige Bueckers will square off in December as the programs begin a two-game series. Last season, Watkins thrilled the basketball world as a freshman while Bueckers returned from a knee injury to lead UConn to the Final Four.

The two stars last clashed in April in the Elite Eight, with the Huskies winning 80-73. Watkins, with 29 points and 10 rebounds, and Bueckers, with 28 points and 10 rebounds, fought tooth and nail, and fans are expecting the same drama to unfold again.

The first game of the series will be held on Dec. 21. UConn will be the host though the venue details have not been made public as yet. The second game will be played in the 2025-26 season in Los Angeles.

The Huskies have won all the previous three clashes with USC.

Fans flooded comments sections after the announcement.

Some fans talked about the intensity of the epic encounter:

"We want all the smoke."

"I’m so excited and I just can’t hide it!"

"Historic. can't wait for the behind the scenes on next years Full Court Press ft these two"

Some fans talked about UConn coach Geno Auriemma's guts, and some inquired about the tickets.

"Can’t wait. About to show SC WBB a real hoop squad. Geno ain’t never been scared of the smoke he take his girls anywhere and everywhere to compete," one wrote.

"This is gonna be good!" another wrote.

"When do tickets go on sale?" another posted.

Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins: Head-to-head

JuJu Watkins scored 27.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in the 2023-24 season. She shot 40.1%, including 31.9% beyond the arc. She has a long list of awards, including the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award 2024, and was named first-team All-American.

Watkins led the USA to two gold medals as a teenager in FIBA.

After being the national player of the year in high school in 2019-20 and as a freshman at UConn in 2020-21, Bueckers played only 17 games in 2021-22 and missed all of 2022-23 due to injuries. Last season, she averaged 21.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg and 3.8 apg, while shooting 53.0%, inclding 41.6% from the 3-point range.

Which player and team will have the upper hand in the forthcoming encounter in December? Let us know in the comments section below.