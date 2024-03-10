When does Caitlin Clark play again? TV channel, streaming options, and more explored for Iowa vs Nebraska matchup

Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball star Caitlin Clark has been on a record-breaking streak this season. Clark, who recently announced her declaration for the 2024 WNBA Draft, broke Pete Maravich's all-time scoring record of 3,667 points during Iowa's 93-93 victory over Ohio State.

The Hawkeyes, along with Caitlin Clark, continued their winning momentum and secured a 95-68 victory over Michigan in the Big Ten tournament semifinal. So when can fans witness Clark live in action again?

When does Caitlin Clark play again?

The Iowa star will kit up again on Sunday for the Big Ten tournament final against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. So far this season, the 22-year-old has averaged 31.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game for the Hawkeyes.

During Iowa's game 95-62 victory over Penn State, Clark averaged 24 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists to lead the Hawkeyes to the semifinal showdown against Michigan. Clark also broke Stephen Curry's three-point record for a single season against Penn State, recording 164 three-pointers this campaign.

As her four-year collegiate journey slowly comes to an end, Caitlin Clark has so far recorded 3,737 total points, 1080 assists, and 937 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

How to watch the Iowa vs. Nebraska women's basketball game today?

The Iowa vs Nebraska Big Ten tournament final will take place on Sunday, March 10th at 12 p.m. ET. It is set to be hosted at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Fans can catch the action live on the CBS Network.

Iowa vs Nebraska women's basketball live stream

Fans will also have the option of catching the live stream of the Iowa vs Nebraska showdown from several available streaming platforms. The game will have a live streaming option on sites such as FuboTV, SlingTV, and Paramount+.

Caitlin Clark's stats vs Michigan

The Iowa Hawkeyes emerged victorious in the semi-final with a 95-68 scoreline against the Michigan Wolverines. With this victory, the Hawkeyes recorded a 28-4 overall campaign this season, along with a five-game winning streak.

Caitlin Clark continued her dominance on the field to help the Hawkeyes to a Big Ten tournament final clash with Nebraska. Clark recorded 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists for her team, along with a field goal percentage of 52.6%.

