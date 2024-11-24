Will Flau'jae Johnson make the leap to the WNBA? A deep dive into the LSU sensation’s career prospects

Flau'jae Johnson is one of the biggest names in women's college basketball circuit. The starting guard for LSU Tigers is a former SEC Freshman of the Year, 2023 NCAA champion and in the watchlist for the 2024 Naismith Trophy, awarded to the best player in the Division I basketball.

Johnson has also cultivated a brand in the music world. The passionate rapper released her debut album on June 28, featuring rappers like 2Rare, NLE Choppa and Lil Wayne. That significantly boosted her stock, making her the NIL leader in women's basketball.

So, with multiple career opportunities, let's look at which direction Flau'jae Johnson could take in the coming years.

Will Flau'jae Johnson transition to the WNBA or build a career in rap?

As her album “Best of Both Worlds” solidified her stature as a rapper, Johnson also cemented her role as a successful performer. She was the musical guest at 2024 ESPYs and also performed at the WNBA All-Star weekend.

However, throughout the summer, Johnson Flau'jae Johnson has displayed a stance to pursue both basketball and music simultaneously.

"I truly believe you can be good at two things and also be successful if you put in the work," Johnson said to Sports Illustrated’s Elizabeth Swinton in October.

"We don’t have to be one-dimensional. I’m blessed to have these opportunities, so why not take advantage of them?"

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton asked Johnson on "Funky Friday" days after her album released. He questioned the possibility of pursuing multiple careers. One of his arguments was that even though superstars like Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal rapped, they eventually focused solely on basketball.

Flau'jae Johnson debated that being a parent is also a full-time job, which a lot of athletes master while maintaining an upward trajectory in their careers.

"You know you could do two things at one time. I mean being a father is a full-time job, being an NFL player is a full-time job," Johnson said.

Johnson is already working on releasing her second album before the 2024 NCAA season ends. On her "Best of Both Worlds" podcast, she revealed a potential drop around Feb. 14.

In terms of her WNBA aspirations, Flau'jae Johnson is eligible to enter the 2025 WNBA draft. She's assumed to be a lottery pick, potentially after the UConn Huskies' Paige Bueckers.

However, Johnson is taking things as they come. Currently, she's focused on churning her best college season as Tigers' primary point of offense. With Angel Reese's transition to the WNBA and Hailey Van LIth's transfer to TCU, Johnson is playing with more responsibility than before.

She has posted more than 20-points in five of LSU’s six contests. She's averaging 24.0 points and 8.3 rebounds this season, outperforming last season’s scoring leaders JuJu Watkins and Lucy Olsen.

