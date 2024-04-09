Stanford Cardinal forward Cameron Brink last week was named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year after a sensational season in which her team reached the Sweet 16 stage of the Big Dance.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend, Stanford rower Ben Felter, was part of the team that beat No. 15 Wisconsin on the first day of the Pac-12 Invitational on Saturday. Brink celebrated her boyfriend's success on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"Beyond proud @ben_da_felta."

Cameron Brink finishes college career as a defensive weapon

Cameron Brink finished her college basketball career as one of the best defensive players in recent memory. With 424 blocks, she finished at No. 14 in Division I history.

Brink has been one of the country's best defensive players over the past two years. She set a record for blocks with 118 last season and broke it with 127 blocks this year.

She also matched a college basketball legend by being the only player to have tallied 300 rebounds, 500 points and 100 blocks in consecutive seasons since former UConn Huskies standout Breanna Stewart did it in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

The talented Cameron Brink spread the praise around when accepting her Defensive Player of the Year Award, instead crediting the people around her for her achievements.

“It’s an incredible honor to be named the 2024 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year,” Cameron Brink said. “It may be an individual award, but it’s a testament to all the people who have poured into me, not only this season but throughout my career at Stanford – my family, coaches, teammates and friends. I wouldn’t be where I am without them and am extremely grateful for all their love and support.”

Stanford fans will wonder what could have been had the outspoken Brink not played with foul trouble all night against the NC State Wolfpack in their Sweet 16 clash after she fouled out minutes from the end.

The Cardinal held a 10-point lead at halftime but were outscored 28-10 in the third quarter alone with Brink sitting for most of it. The Wolfpack ended up reaching the Final Four against the eventual champions, the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Brink won the national championship with the Stanford Cardinal in 2021 under the winningest coach in college basketball history, Tara VanDerveer, and a second one would have been her crowning moment.

Cameron Brink is projected to be the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft to the Los Angeles Sparks by ESPN just behind Iowa Hawkeyes' guard Caitlin Clark, who is considered the undisputed No. 1 pick.

