Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, has again appeared promoting the Android's circle to search AI-based features, after appearing in an advertisement for the same product nearly a month ago. This sparked humorous reactions from college hoops fans all over the internet.

In the video posted on his Instagram, James demonstrated how to use the feature to search for lunch options by circling his favorite food:

"Lunch? Solved. Circle to Search with Google, only on @android."

In his first season with the USC Trojans, James, who has an NIL valuation of $4 million (according to On3) secured many NIL deals like this. James, however, had an underwhelming first season after not playing until Dec. 10 because of his cardiac issue.

Bronny James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 36.6%, including 26.7% from 3-point range. USC finished 15-18, landing in ninth place in the Pac-12.

The Android advertisement caught the attention of basketball fans, who pointed out James' preference for using an iPhone due to his wealthy background. Here is how fans reacted to his Instagram post.

"Yk yo a** no using no android," one fan wrote.

Fan reaction

"Bro doesn't have an android," another wrote.

Fan reaction

Another fan commented how he will switch back to the iPhone after receiving the money from Google:

"Right back to the iPhone after the check comes in."

Fan reaction

"Bro posted this with his iPhone," stated one fan.

Fan reaction

Some fans apparently loved the feature and wrote about switching to Android.

"Just threw my iPhone in the trash. brb switching over," one fan wrote.

Fan reaction

"Getting rid of my iPhone right now," another wrote.

Fan Reaction

Bronny James' projection after NBA draft declaration

Pac-12 Tournament first round: USC vs. Washington

Despite fans and observers harboring serious doubts about his readiness for the NBA, Bronny James declared for the NBA draft in June (while also retaining his college eligibility).

Despite a bad season, Bronny may be drafted due to the influence of his father, LeBron James, whose dream is to play alongside his son in the NBA. The Lakers can select Bronny to lure LeBron to stay as they have the No.17 pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

However, many fans still think James is not ready for the NBA and should return to college basketball for his sophomore year. They believe he should improve his skills after missing the major part of the 2023-24 season due to his heart issue.