"You are hilarious": Gabbie Marshall reacts to Iowa star Kylie Feuerbach recounting "awkward" story ft. Lucy Olsen

Iowa star Kylie Feuerbach drew some laughs on Saturday after she recalled an awkward situation involving former teammate Lucy Olsen on her TikTok account. Feuerbach sent Gabbie Marshall into hysterics with her funny storytelling, which has already generated more than 4,000 likes.
Feuerbach shared that she was in a store when Lucy Olsen FaceTimed her. She answered the call to catch up with her old friend while shopping. When she was at the checkout line, fans approached Feuerbach and asked if they could take a picture with her.
Feuerbach accommodated their request but then asked them if they wanted Olsen to be included in the picture. The fans said 'Yes,' so Feuerbach held up her phone so that Olsen was included in the shot. When returning home, Feuerbach asked herself if she had made the right decision.
“Ever since you had that interaction, though, once you were driving home in silence and once you got back to your room, you start thinking to yourself, ‘Why did I ask them if they wanted Lucy to be in the picture, why did I ask them that?’” Feuerbach said (Timestamp 1:33).
Gabbie Marshall and Lucy Olsen were quick to react to Kylie Feuerbach's TikTok post.
"ky you are hilarious bro," Marshall wrote with three laughing emojis.
"KYLIE BRO," Olsen commented.
How did Kylie Feuerbach and Lucy Olsen fare in the 2025 NCAA Tournament?
The Iowa Hawkeyes advanced to the 2025 NCAA Tournament after finishing the regular season and the Big Ten Tournament with a 22-10 overall record. They entered March Madness as the No. 6 seed in the Regional 4 bracket.
Lucy Olsen was one of five Iowa players to score in double figures in the Hawkeyes' 92-57 victory over the Murray State Racers in the first round of the Big Dance. She posted a double-double, recording 12 points and 12 assists. Kylie Feuerbach added eight points and three assists for the Hawkeyes, who set up a second-round clash with the Oklahoma Sooners.
Iowa's NCAA title hopes ended in that contest, losing 96-62 to Oklahoma. Olsen stuffed the stat sheet in her final college basketball game, amassing 20 points, five boards, two dimes, and two steals. Feuerbach was the Hawkeyes' second-leading scorer, dropping 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting.
