"You one of them ones": Rutgers star Dylan Harper supports Auburn's Tahaad Pettiford at the 2025 NBA combine

As Auburn's Tahaad Pettiford showed out in the NBA draft combine scrimmage, Dylan Harper ensured his followers knew about the fellow New Jersey native. The Tigers guard posted a game-high 23 points, eight assists and two steals on 8 of 16 efficiency. On Wednesday, his dynamic performance led Team Lazare to a 104-80 win against Team Domercant at the Wintrust Arena.

With that, as the contest neared the final buzzer, Harper captured Pettiford's stats on the jumbotron and shared them on his Instagram story.

"You one of them ones brother," Harper wrote.

Dylan Harper captured Pettiford's performance at the NBA draft combine scrimmage on his Instagram story. (Credits: IG/@dylharpp)

The scrimmages are part of the evaluation process at the combine. Seventy-five players and select standouts from the NBA G League Elite Camp are invited to Chicago for the combine this year. Only 40 of those athletes, including top draft prospects, were picked for the games on Wednesday. Dylan Harper is currently listed on all four rosters.

Tahaad Pettiford is coming off averaging 11.6 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.2 steals for Auburn as a freshman, making 42.1 percent of his attempts. He led the program in dimes and was the third scoring option, leading the school to a Final Four appearance. The guard declared for the draft on Apr. 7 and has been working on his NBA dream. He has also maintained his college eligibility.

"Just trying to get stronger, trying to get more reps, trying to touch the part of my game that needs to be," he said about his recent workouts. "My ball handling, reading the floor as a point guard, fixing my shot."

Tahaad Pettiford signed with a sports agency days before the NBA draft

On May 7, WME Basketball - a global agency providing representation and services to pro hoopers - announced that it has added Tahaad Pettiford to its roster. It also said Dylan Harper and other draft prospects like Tre Johnson, Thomas Sorber and Derik Queen.

Pettiford's draft stock has been on the rise due to his performances later in the 2024-25 college basketball season. His standout outing in the NBA draft combine scrimmage will add to that. ESPN projects the guard to be the 39th pick on June 25.

