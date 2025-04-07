With the college basketball season almost over, most prospects are figuring out their options before making life-changing decisions. With that in mind, Auburn standout Tahaad Pettiford has chosen to declare for the 2025 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

In an interview with ESPN, the star point guard opened up about his plans.

"I'm looking for an NBA team that values my skill set and sees my long-term potential," Pettiford said. "The right fit and organization that values me. I'll sit down with my family and representation and decide whether to stay in the draft."

Auburn lost to the Florida Gators on Sunday. They fell one win short of reaching the championship game, but it wasn't because of Pettiford. He chimed in with seven points, three rebounds, four assists, and one steal off the bench.

Despite not being a starter, he's still projected to be an early second-round pick after averaging 11.6 points and 3.0 assists on 42% from the floor. He led the team in assists and was third in scoring despite being sixth in minutes played. Despite his youth, he still carved up a big role on a veteran team.

Tahaad Pettiford is open to returning to Auburn

Even so, Tahaad Pettiford knows that returning to college might also help develop his game and drive his draft stock up. He trusts the coaching staff and likes the way they dealt with his playing style this season:

"That's why I came to Auburn," Pettiford said. "My coaches and teammates' trust and confidence in me allowed me to thrive. Coach [Bruce] Pearl sees things in me and lets me be myself."

That's why if Tahaad Pettiford decides to return to college, he will be back with Auburn. That's not that common in the NIL and the transfer portal era, but he cites loyalty as one of his core values:

"If I return, it will be to Auburn," Pettiford said. "I can't leave this type of situation. I trust BP with all my heart, so I will roll with him. Loyalty is important to me."

The freshman guard will have until May 28 to decide whether he's going to stay in the NBA Draft or withdraw his name from consideration to maintain his eligibility for the upcoming NCAA season.

