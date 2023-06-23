Predicting the future for Alabama's Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney: What teams will select the Tide prospects in the 2023 NBA Draft?

Alabama forward Brandon Miller had a trash talk session with Michael Jordan before he even laced up his sneakers in the NBA. He is projected to be a top three pick, but it's a straight shootout between him and Scoot Henderson as the second pick after Victor Wembanyama.

Noah Clowney, Miller's teammate, averaged 9.8 points and 7.9 rebounds last season and emerged as a versatile player who can play both ways down the stretch. His athleticism, shot-making and physical stature also made him a tough customer for teams to face.

Teammate Charles Bediako also declared for the draft but is expected to either go undrafted or squeak in by the skin of his teeth as a late, late second-round pick.

Miller's future is easier to predict. He's projected as the No. 2 pick, which belongs to the Charlotte Hornet, or No. 3, where he would be selected by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Global Scouting @GlobalScouting_ The secondary playmaking ability Brandon Miller possesses makes it a lot easier to buy his offensive ceiling. He can make some awesome live dribble passes with either hand. At 6’9” he has the court vision and great feel for the game. Good passer in the open floor. The secondary playmaking ability Brandon Miller possesses makes it a lot easier to buy his offensive ceiling. He can make some awesome live dribble passes with either hand. At 6’9” he has the court vision and great feel for the game. Good passer in the open floor. https://t.co/BUiVgiBSHH

The Brandon Miller effect

Miller's shooting off the catch stands him in good stead to succeed in the NBA, where play is so much faster and decisions have to be made quickly.

If picked second or third as projected, Miller will be the second Alabama player to be picked in the top five. Antonio McDyess was picked second in 1995.

He's certainly not short on confidence telling a story about how he worked out at the Hornets' gym in front of Michael Jordan and he wasn't phased because "Jordan is just another guy." It didn't matter to him that Jordan's Charlotte Hornets could choose him with their No. 2 pick.

He explained his experience with Jordan even mocking the NBA legend for air-balling a free throw due to his age:

“I witnessed him airball a free throw, too. I always have that up against him. … Him just being old,” Miller said.

Noah Clowney is being projected as a mid to late first-round pick with some predictions having him as high as No. 15. This would take him to the Atlanta Hawks.

In a twist of fate, some projections have him as the No. 27 pick, which would take him to the Hornets to potentially reunite with Brandon Miller. Several publications, including AP News and CBS Sports also have Clowney going to the Portland Trail Blazers with the No. 23 pick.

It seems like whichever way the draft goes, the two Alabama teammates have more than a decent chance of ending up on the same team.

Most people aren't giving Charles Bediako a prayer of being picked, although he got into the Southeastern Conference All-Defensive Team and is a decent shot blocker. Only The Ringer has projected him being the No. 50 pick to the OKC Thunder.

Poll : 0 votes