Hornets NBA draft picks 2023: When do Charlotte Hornets pick? Order and more explored.

The Charlotte Hornets will have a significant presence in the 2023 NBA Draft with five picks at their disposal: the 2nd overall pick, as well as selections at #27, #34, #39, and #41. The abundance of picks raises the question of whether the Hornets will package some of their later picks to move up in the draft.

With their second overall pick, the Charlotte Hornets will have a tough decision to make. Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller are both highly regarded prospects with the potential for All-Star careers. The team will need to carefully consider how Henderson and LaMelo Ball, their current point guard, could coexist in the backcourt, as this could greatly influence their decision-making on draft night.

In the later rounds of the draft, Charlotte may target impact-ready players who have spent several years in college. The aim would be to add ready-made scorers to bolster an offense that ranked last in offensive rating last season.

Additionally, given coach Steve Clifford's defensive focus, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Hornets select a defensive specialist with one of their later picks, such as Andre Jackson Jr. from UCONN.

Nick Wright sounds off on Michael Jordan after selling Hornets

Recent news of Michael Jordan selling his majority share in the Hornets adds an element of intrigue to the team's approach on draft night. With new ownership potentially looking to make a splash, trade discussions involving the Hornets' draft picks have been relatively subdued. Analysts like Nick Wright have criticized Jordan's tenure as an owner, labeling him one of the worst governors in the NBA.

nick wright @getnickwright Should Jordan’s horrific ownership tenure be held against him in the GOAT convo? Of course not. But his shoes, logo & aura should’ve never been part of the argument, either. If you want to include one, you’ve gotta include all of it. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ Should Jordan’s horrific ownership tenure be held against him in the GOAT convo? Of course not. But his shoes, logo & aura should’ve never been part of the argument, either. If you want to include one, you’ve gotta include all of it. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️https://t.co/dxndzfj9lF

"My entire life. When we have talked about Michale Jordan, the greatest player ever," Wright said. "Part of the story has been about the shoes and made the bald head cool, and the marketing, and the Jump Man logo. It's not the biggest part, but it's been part of the story.

He later continued

"His run as owner, on the court, basketball-wise, he's the worst in the league for 15 years, it's gotta count a little...Or we've gotta take the other stuff away."

While Jordan will still be leading the front office during the draft and free agency, it's likely that he will receive directives from the new ownership group. Therefore, the Hornets could be motivated to make moves on draft night, whether it involves trading with the Pelicans or consolidating their multiple late-round picks.

The Charlotte Hornets will certainly be a team to watch as the draft unfolds, and their decisions could shape their future direction and roster composition.

