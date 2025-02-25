Dan Hurley was the most sought-after college coach at the end of the 2023-24 college basketball season. He was fresh off winning back-to-back national championships with the UConn Huskies, and he was getting major attention from the NBA.

One franchise that openly showed their interest was the LA Lakers, who offered him a staggering $70 million contract. However, the UConn legend opted to stay put and go for a historic three-peat with the Huskies.

That decision might have aged poorly as the Huskies are one of five of the top 10 ranked postseason teams to fall out of the Top 25 AP poll. Other teams falling well below preseason expectations are Kansas (No. 1 in preseason), Gonzaga (No. 6), Baylor (No. 8) and North Carolina (No. 9).

Here's what fans had to say on Instagram.

“Remember when Dan Hurley turned down $70 million from the Lakers”: Hoops fans react as 5 of 10 top-ranked preseason teams fall out of Top 25 AP poll.

A fan posted, "Stopped caring about Dan Hurley when he immaturely flexed the two rings to a student body. Winning rubbed off on him the wrong way."

Another said, "I love seeing UConn struggle."

Some fans were more understanding.

A fan said, "NIL changed college basketball more than they could have imagined."

Another added, "And they say that NIL ruined it, and all the same schools would win more 🤷‍♂️."

One posted, "Funny how NIL is providing a more equal playing field… everyone can pay their players now."

What went wrong with Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies this season?

The UConn Huskies are a college basketball powerhouse. While the Huskies are historically popular due to their women's team, the men's basketball team built something special in the background.

Dan Hurley was the perfect coach for reviving the program, leading the Huskies to back-to-back national championships. They played the best hoops in the country and deserved the honor.

It was after the second national championship that the LA Lakers approached the legendary head coach. The offer was lucrative, and it'd have given Hurley a chance to coach the joint most successful team in NBA history.

However, Hurley surprised many when he opted to decline the Lakers' offer and instead sign an improved contract with the Huskies. It was a stunning display of loyalty that earned him new fans ahead of the 2024-25 season.

However, this season hasn't been easy with the Huskies out of the AP poll with an 18-9 record. The season has been peppered by losses to unranked opponents and top-tier programs.

Furthermore, with four games left in the regular season, it's likely that the Huskies will not be defending their crown in March Madness. It's been a dicey year for the program, and Dan Hurley and Co. will be eager to close the chapter for good.

