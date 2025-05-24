Shaq’s daughter Me’arah O’Neal shows support as USF’s Gavin Hightower posts graduation snaps with LeBron James

Sierra Canyon High School guard Gavin Hightower graduated from his high school and now looks on to college basketball. On Friday, @creativenlb5 on Instagram shared snaps of Hightower during his graduation ceremony, which the standout player reposted on his Instagram stories.
Among the photos was a snap in which Hightower posed with NBA superstar LeBron James, who was in attendance to support his son, Bryce. The other pictures include Hightower throughout the graduation ceremony, along with candid photos of him, his family, his teammates, and friends.
Gavin Hightower also dropped a two-word reaction towards the photographer's post.
"My dawg 🤞🏾💙," Hightower commented with a fingers-crossed and a blue heart emoji.
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's daughter and Florida Gators guard Me'arah O'Neal also showed support to Hightower by reposting his graduation post on her Instagram story.
O'Neal's father, Shaquille, and LeBron James are NBA legends in their own right and had a brief stint of playing together when the former joined the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2009-2010. As for Me'arah O'Neal, she has just finished her freshman year of collegiate hoops with the Gators, averaging 4.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in around 13.6 minutes per contest.
Gavin Hightower and Bryce James will follow suit in their college basketball commitments as well. The former is heading to the South Florida Bulls, while the latter has committed to the Arizona Wildcats.
Gavin Hightower recomitted to the South Florida Bulls after originally committing to the Iona Gaels
As a four-star recruit in the high school class of 2025, Gavin Hightower initially committed to the Iona Gaels on Sept. 25 of 2024 to play for coach Dan Geriot and his program in the 2025-26 season. Hightower has since rescinded that commitment and will instead play for the South Florida Bulls for his freshman year, as he announced on May 18.
Hightower will be joining a South Florida squad coached by Brian Hodgson, who was named as the program's head coach on March 24. In the 2024-25 campaign, the Bulls finished with an overall record of 13-19, 6-12 during American Conference play, and did not make the NCAA national tournament. They were under the tutelage of interim coach Ben Fletcher.
