"The Caitlin Clark effect": Iowa guard's Nebraska visit had long attendance line at Pinnacle Bank arena

Perhaps no other college basketball athlete out there, male or female, has earned as much notoriety and fame as Iowa's Caitlin Clark. She's taken the entire hoops world by storm, and it was evident in her most recent game against the Nebraska Lady Huskers.

A video shared on X showed the so-called "Caitlin Clark Effect" in action, with the Iowa star's visit to Lincoln drawing quite the crowd. The line going to the Pinnacle Bank Arena is insane to look at, with almost everyone in it looking to catch a glimpse of a women's hoops star on the verge of making basketball history:

The Nebraska vs Iowa game was Clark's chance to finally leapfrog the NCAA women's all-time scoring record previously set by the Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum (3,527 points). Things didn't pan out for that game, though, as Clark finished with 31 points to put her career mark at 3,520.

Plum herself was among the many who just assumed Clark had this in the bag--until the 2x WNBA champ had to walk back her congratulatory remarks recently. Clark still has one more game against Michigan to finally claim her place atop the NCAA women's hoops pantheon.

The 'Caitlin Clark Effect' is not new

Going back to the insane line to see the Iowa vs Nebraska game, a look at the ticket prices for it could also show the Caitlin Clark Effect in action.

While the cheapest tickets for that game were around $89 a pop, the most expensive ones reportedly fetched for over $3,000 (via Sporting News). Finding tickets for a game like this, specifically a women's college basketball game (which has historically attracted less attention compared to men's basketball), is a rare occasion.

People are coming in droves to see Clark play, and the Iowa vs Nebraska game is just one of many examples. For one, the Hawkeyes' game against Northwestern last month also saw extremely long lines, with fans arriving outside the stadium hours before tipoff. Here are some photos of fans in that game shared by The Athletic's Jon Greenberg on X:

How much are Iowa vs Michigan tickets right now?

There is a big chance that Clark will set the new NCAA women's scoring record against Michigan on Friday. With the Caitlin Clark Effect now in full swing, demand for the tickets to the game are high, as expected.

To see Clark break the scoring record, fans will need to fork out a lot of money. Right now, the cheapest tickets are within the $428 to $444 range. One seat on SeatGeek, which is said to be the best in the house, costs roughly double at $818 (via KCCI Des Moines).

But these are far, far below the supposed most expensive tickets to the game: two tickets for $37,051 each listed on StubHub (via Sporting News).