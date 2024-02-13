"My bad next game": 2X WNBA champ Kelsey Plum regrets her early message for Caitlin Clark as Iowa star awaits NCAA all-time record 

Kelsey Plum knew that her all-time women's NCAA scoring record was on the brink of getting beaten when Caitlin Clark and Iowa played Nebraska recently. She gave Clark her props, but perhaps she did it a bit too early. The two-time WNBA champ is walking back her congratulatory remarks.

Plum tweeted ahead of the Iowa-Nebraska matchup to congratulate Clark but added 'my bad' after the Hawkeyes star failed to beat her college scoring record in that game:

Kelsey Plum holds the NCAA women's basketball all-time scoring record with 3,527 points.

Clark was poised to beat that in the Nebraska game, scoring 14 points in the third quarter. But she was held scoreless in the final period (via The Spun). Still, Clark finished with a near triple-double of 31 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists, moving to 3520 points, just short of Plum's mark.

Clark's 10 dimes, though, put her above 1,000 career assists. But no one watching the game was paying much attention to that milestone.

Caitlin Clark's road to the NCAA scoring record

This season, there are two NCAA all-time scoring records Caitlin Clark can realistically beat: Plum's, and that of the iconic Pistol Pete Maravich's all-time college basketball scoring record.

Barring something like an act of God, Clark should set the new women's hoops scoring record against Michigan. She's only seven away from Kelsey Plum's mark. Given how the Iowa star has scored all year, there's no reason for her to at least not tie things up.

Bets are open on how she would beat the record in the Michigan game, and there's big money going around. Here are some of the bets being put out, with odds updated as of Tuesday (via FOX Sports):

How Caitlin Clark scores her 3,528th point:

3-pointer: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Layup: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Free throw: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Other: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Which quarter Caitlin Clark beats Kelsey Plum's record:

First quarter: -600 (bet $10 to win $11.67 total)

Second quarter: +440 (bet $10 to win $54 total)

Third quarter: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Fourth quarter: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

As for Maravich's all-time record, she will need more than a handful of games to make up for the 147 points. Pistol Pete's mark is 3,667 points, and with Iowa well on its way to the postseason, there's more than enough games left for Clark to break that too.

