"This is not generational money": $50M worth former Heisman winner stresses 'ultimate goal' over NIL wealth for college athletes 

The 2024-2025 season for men's and women's college basketball wrapped in the first week of April. In the men's tournament, the Florida Gators pulled through to win their first national title since their championship repeat in 2006 to 2007 while for the women's game, the UConn Huskies took home their first national championship since 2016.

As another successful year of collegiate hoops is in the books, the growth of NIL values among college athletes, from basketball and beyond, is steadily growing as more and more players are now seeking brand and endorsement deals for their own benefit using their name, image and likeness. With discussions circling on this, former NFL quarterback Cameron Newton gave his opinion.

During the latest episode of his "4th&1 with Cam Newton" podcast on Tuesday, Newton, whose net worth is $50 million per Celebrity Net Worth, stressed the ultimate goal that college athletes should still be focused on rather than the prestige of their NIL value may bring.

"This is not generational money, even if it is a million dollars. Bro, you're 19 years old, dawgie. That money gon' to be spot by the time you hit 21. 'Can you do something for me?' All this NIL money is to do is to really say like, 'Bro, I'm straight while I'm in school. The goal, the ultimate goal, is still to make it to the league," the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner said.

Nevertheless, several onlookers in the basketball world see to it that the NBA still has more opportunities for financial growth than men's NIL values.

Cooper Flagg and Flau'jae Johnson sit atop of their respective NIL value rankings

Per On3, the highest-valued NIL player in men's basketball is Duke Blue Devils sensation Cooper Flagg who is valued at $4.8 million. On the other hand, incoming LSU Tigers senior Flau'jae Johnson holds the highest NIL value amongst all women's college basketball players, currently listed at $1.5 million.

Basketball athletes such as Flagg and Johnson have been a part of the movement for NIL and college sports to intertwine further as they have transcended the benefits collegiate players can receive with brand and endorsement deals.

Johnson will be playing a fourth year in the 2025-2026 season despite being eligible already for the WNBA, while Flagg may still have rumblings to stay at Duke.

