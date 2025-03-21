"Pop can't fight all them battles" - Cam Newton hypes 'toxic' Bronny James to 'fight back' critics following career night on Lakers

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton addressed Bronny James after the LA Lakers rookie responded to a heckler mid-game. A clip showing LeBron James' firstborn telling a fan his chain was fake went viral on social media last week.

Newton reacted to the incident on this week's episode of his "4th & 1" show. More than that, he urged James to embrace a toxic personality and counterattack all the people who come at him.

"I think I speak for a lot of people." Newton said. "Young man, we like this Bronny. We like toxic Bronny. That polished Bronny, ain't gon' get you nowhere. We need you to have a chip on your f*****g shoulder. Talk your m***********g s**t."

"Fight back. And don't fight fair... Your reality ain't anybody's reality and that's why they hate you. It's ok. Pop can't fight all them battles, bro, you gotta fight back."

Bronny is getting more comfortable on and off the court. First, he got back at this fan and then performed at a high level against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

The former No. 55 overall pick tied with Dalton Knecht as the Lakers' best scorer that night with 17 points each, as well as tying Jordan Goodwin with the most assists for the Lakers with five.

Milwaukee comfortably defeated Los Angeles 118-89, but James was the biggest story of the night. Once everything was done, he sent a message to those criticizing him.

Bronny James has a blunt response to ongoing criticism

Following his career night, Bronny James addressed ongoing criticism from analysts and fans. The rookie guard responded by saying he's focused on other things instead of the external noise.

"I just put my head down and keep working. I feel like that the only thing that I can control right is going in every day and stay ready to play and ready to learn, keep working after hours, early mornings and stuff like that.

"There's not really much I can do about random people talking about me, so I can't really do much about that so I just go to the gym, put my head down and try to get better everyday." (2:34 mark)

The work he's put into practice and in the G League is paying off for James.

