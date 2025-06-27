Top 3 College Teams With Zero Picks in the 2025 NBA Draft ft. Alabama Crimson Tide

The two-day 2025 NBA draft drew to a close on Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Fifty-nine players were selected in the draft, including 47 college basketball stars.

Ad

Duke had the most players selected in the annual event with five, followed by reigning national champions Florida with three. Rutgers, Illinois, Georgetown, Tennessee and Kentucky each had two picks.

However, some programs weren't fortunate enough to have one player picked in the draft. Here are the top three college teams that didn't have a player called in the 2025 NBA draft.

Top 3 College Teams With Zero Picks in the 2025 NBA Draft

#3 Missouri Tigers

Ad

Trending

Missouri had two players listed as "prospects" for the NBA draft. They are Caleb Grill and Tamar Bates. However, no team picked them in the two-day event, but there was good news for Bates and Grill shortly after the selections were over.

Bates signed a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets, per Sports Illustrated, citing Tony Jones of The Athletic, while Grill went to the Chicago Bulls after also signing a two-way deal.

Ad

Bates joins Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr and former Kansas Jayhawk Christian Braun. Grill, on the other hand, will team up with Coby White and Josh Giddey under the guidance of former national champion coach Billy Donovan.

#2 (tie) Louisville Cardinals

Louisville coach Pat Kelsey had zero players selected in this year's NBA draft. However, Chucky Hepburn, Reyne Smith and Terrence Edwards Jr signed up for three teams after the event on free-agent deals.

Ad

According to reports, Hepburn agreed to a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors while Edwards and Smith were picked up by the Milwaukee Bucks and the Denver Nuggets, respectively.

Edwards and Smith have agreed to play for the summer league teams of the Bucks and the Nuggets.

#2 (tie) St. John's Red Storm

Big East champions St. John's had four players taking their chances in the 2025 NBA draft and weren't called altogether. They were Kadary Richmond, RJ Luis Jr, Aaron Scott and Deivon Smith.

Ad

The trio ended up as free agents, but it didn't last long as Luis, Richmond and Scott were given two-way contracts, sources told the NY Post.

Luis, the Big East Player of the Year, signed to a two-way deal with the Utah Jazz, while Richmond agreed to a similar arrangement with the Washington Wizards.

Scott, on the other hand, went to the Boston Celtics and is slated to play in the summer league. No team has yet to sign Utah transfer Smith after the draft.

Ad

#1 Alabama Crimson Tide

None of the four key Alabama Crimson Tide stars — Mark Sears, Clifford Omoruyi, Grant Nelson and Chris Youngblood — were selected in this year's NBA draft.

Per Sports Illustrated, this is the second straight year that none of Nate Oats' players were selected in the draft. Last year, Aaron Estrada's name wasn't heard in the Barclays Center in those two days.

Fortunately for Sears, Omoruyi and Nelson, three teams called them up and expressed interest in signing them to two-way deals.

Ad

The Milwaukee Bucks picked up Sears while the Brooklyn Nets hired Nelson. On the other hand, Rutgers transfer Omoruyi chalked up a deal with the Toronto Raptors.

Youngblood will have to wait for the next few days if he gets called up by NBA teams for a two-way deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here