Trey Alexander NBA draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Creighton shooting guard feat. San Antonio Spurs and more

Creighton junior Trey Alexander faced a tough decision a year ago. He removed himself from the NBA Draft and is playing well enough to stay in the 2024 Draft. Alexander impressed at the NBA Combine last year, and his offensive talent and lengthy wingspan had some calling him a mid-to-late first-round pick. Back at Creighton, he has done little to hurt his case.

Alexander is averaging 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. He is coming off a run of three straight games with 23 or more points, and the 6-foot-4 Alexander has diverse skills that could let him play shooting guard or point guard in the NBA.

While Alexander's NBA prospects are solid, he will have work to do to edge up in the draft lottery, and he might end up at the mid-to-lower end of the first round. But what teams might nab him? Here's five early guesses at Alexander's NBA home.

Top 5 NBA landing spots for Trey Alexander

1. San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio could probably use Alexander as a point guard, where he'd be an upgrade over Tre Jones. An Alexander and Devin Vassell backcourt would be multi-faceted, athletic, and intriguing.

Obviously, the Spurs will want to build around VIctor Wembanyama and a guard who can create offense would probably be a welcome addition. It might take some moves, as the Spurs will likely pick high at the draft, but Alexander could end up as a Spur.

2. Los Angeles Lakers

Alexander could fit in well as a Laker. He could replace either D'Angelo Russell or Austin Reaves for stretches of play and would find LeBron James and Anthony Davis in good scoring situations.

Alexander's length might make him a better long-term option than Reaves. The Lakers are an aging team, and a youthful athlete would make a good fit.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Along the same lines, Alexander might be a nice fit in Minnesota. The T-Wolves have Anthony Edwards in the backcourt, but Alexander would team well with Edwards. Incumbent point guard Mike Conley is both 36 years old and much smaller than Alexander.

With a talented team like Minnesota, Alexander would not be looked at as an immediate star. Instead, he'd have time to grow into a significant role. Alexander could be a great Timberwolf.

4. Phoenix Suns

Phoenix has turned Devin Booker loose at point guard. Picking up Alexander would give the Suns a pair of combo guards they could use interchangeably. Alexander is more athletic than Grayson Allen and could be either a back-up or a replacement.

The Suns are an old team, and a creative, athletic young guard would be a nice addition. It would also give Alexander some excellent NBA role models to gain mentoring.

5. Brooklyn Nets

Spencer Dinwiddie is the starting point guard in New Jersey, and he's 30 years old. Pairing Alexander with wing scorers Cam Thomas and Miles Bridges could be fascinating.

With Brooklyn not that far from playoff contention, one athletic lead guard could get them over that particular barrier. Alexander could be available when Brooklyn picks, and he'd be a fine choice for the Nets.