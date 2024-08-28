Washington basketball season preview 2024-25: Biggest games, key players to watch and more

Washington basketball endured a disappointing 2023-24 season. They finished 8th in the Pac-12 regular season with an 8-12 conference record. They suffered more disappointment in March, suffering a first-round exit in the Pac-12 Tournament and missing out on March Madness as well.

After seven years during which they made the NCAA Tournament just once, the Huskies let go of coach Mike Hopkins after the end of the 2023-24 season. The 2024-25 season will see former Utah State Aggies coach Danny Sprinkle take the reins of the Huskies, and he will look to impress with a strong debut season.

Let's preview the Huskies ahead of the 2024-25 NCAA men's basketball season.

Key games for Washington basketball in the 2024-25 season

#3, Washington State Cougars

The Cougars and the Huskies split the Boeing Apple Cup Series, winning a game reach during the regular season. The Cougars finished above the Huskies in fifth place in the Pac-12 regular season, ultimately reaching the second round of March Madness.

With both teams announcing a two-year agreement to extend the Apple Cup Series, the Cougars could pose a threat to the Huskies' ambitions in the 2024-25 season.

#2, Oregon Ducks

The Ducks swept the Huskies in both their games during the Pac-12 regular season. They earned a spot in March Madness by finishing fourth in the Pac-12, with their run coming to an end at the hands of the Creighton Bluejays in the second round.

With their sights set on returning to the postseason, the Huskies will hope to overcome the Ducks in the 2024-25 season.

#1, Arizona Wildcats

The Wildcats finished second in the Pac-12 with a 14-6 conference record and beat the Huskies in their only game in the regular season. The Wildcats' season came to an end in the Sweet 16, where they lost to the Clemson Tigers.

The Wildcats will be touted as one of the frontrunners for the Big 12 regular season title next year.

Key players for the Washington Huskies in 2024-25

#3, Dominique Diomande, SF

Diomande could become one of the Huskies' best recruits in recent history. Standing at 6-foot-7, the small forward excelled in France for three seasons before joining the Huskies for the 2024-25 season.

Diomande is projected as a top 50 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, and his exploits in the paint justify the hype surrounding him. Representing Blois in the ProA U21 league, he averaged 16.0 points per game while shooting an incredible 71.8%, including 30.5% from 3-point range.

With the Huskies losing talented forward Keion Brooks Jr. to the New Orleans Pelicans in this year's draft, Diomande could fill in his shoes quite seamlessly.

#2, Tyler Harris, G

Harris transferred to the Huskies following a solid 2023-24 season with the Portland Pilots. He averaged 12.1 ppg and 7.3 rebounds per game, which helped him make the All-West Coast Conference Freshman team. He could be a big boost to the Huskies' offense.

#1, Great Osobor, F

The Huskies scored big in the portal by picking up Utah State Aggies forward Great Osobor. He was exceptional for the Aggies in the 2023-24 season, averaging 17.7 ppg and 9.0 rpg while shooting 57.7% from the field and 63.7% from the free-throw line.

His exploits in the paint earned him the Mountain West Player of the Year Award. Reunited with Sprinkle in Washington, he could be a game-changer for the Huskies.

Predicting Washington Huskies' 2024-25 season

The Huskies enjoyed the fruits of their labor in the offseason, bringing in some of the top talents in NCAA men's basketball today. They are likely to produce a regular season that should help them return to the postseason in Sprinkle's first season as the team's coach. They could make the Sweet 16 and are dark horses for making the Final Four in the 2024-25 season.

