"We'll have LeBronto Raptors": Bronny James' NBA rumors opening gates for dad LeBron has college hoops world drawing speculations

The hot saga of Bronny James continues with the college hoops world drawing speculations as to which team will win the James family sweepstakes. Bronny's father LeBron James said recently that he hopes to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers until he retires.

A fan poked fun at this by posting on social media that the Toronto Raptors will pick his son in the coming draft, triggering another "decision" to move to Canada and play there in the 2024-25 season.

Expand Tweet

The fan even called the 2024-25 iteration of the former NBA champions the "LeBronto Raptors."

Expand Tweet

There were reports that the Raptors were scouting Bronny James and this elicited an immediate reaction from NBA fans.

One fan assured the hoops world that "King James" would sign with the Raptors in the offseason if they picked his son:

Expand Tweet

Another Raptors fan from Brazil declared that James will be wearing the Toronto jersey with Bronny soon:

Expand Tweet

Another X/Twitter user seemed to disagree with the declaration and pointed to another route that Bronny might take if the Lakers opted not to pick him in the draft:

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Nepotism at its finest": Bronny James' new NBA destination chatter erupts heated debate among basketball fans

Another had a different take on the issue. He suggested that LeBron James should go back to Cleveland because the city wants James to return to his first NBA team and hang up his shoes there.

Expand Tweet

Of course, some fans want LeBron to stay with the Lakers, hoping the team decides to pick Bronny and fulfill the dream of the league's all-time leading scorer:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Bronny James in a game against Stanford.

Bronny James' exposure in USC gives a glimpse of what to expect if he enters 2024 NBA draft

The 6-foot-4 freshman has played 16 games with the USC Trojans and his performance with the team is "so-so," considering the pedigree of the name he carries on the back of his jersey.

Bronny has averages of 5.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists, but his field goal percentage is a pedestrian 36.5%. Furthermore, his free throw accuracy is 62.1%.

In his last game against Colorado, the Sierra Canyon standout finished with two points, one rebound and two assists in 14 minutes of action.

If he chooses to enter the draft, NBADraftRoom.com ranks him at No. 67. According to the website, the young James could be compared to veteran guards George Hill and Avery Bradley.

Read More: "Perfect Marcus Smart replacement" - Bronny James' NBA potential compared to Orlando Magic role player has fans buzzing