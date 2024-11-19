When La La Anthony celebrated Carmelo Anthony as son Kiyan’s biggest “fan”: “I could never get in the way of that”

Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony has officially committed to playing collegiate basketball at Syracuse University for the upcoming season. The announcement was made during an episode of Carmelo’s 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast. He will be following his father, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, in playing for Syracuse. He shared the decision with his parents.

In the same interview, La La confirmed that none of his parents had influenced his decision. This announcement recalls a special memory from May 15, 2014, when young Kiyan played basketball with his father during a game at Madison Square Garden.

In the interview that happened during the game, La La Anthony said:

“When I see how happy Kiyan is, playing with his dad and being a part of the action, I know I could never get in the way of that.”

Trending

La La also stressed letting Kiyan explore the game on his terms.

She said, “Whether he’s the best player or the worst, he has to experience it.” La La added, “Him being happy is what’s important.”

Before that, La La also mentioned that Kiyan is Melo's No. 1 fan.

"Mello is Kyanne's biggest hero. I mean nothing in that household. It's all about Mello."

Carmelo Anthony led the Orange to an NCAA championship in 2003, and his No. 15 jersey is retired at the school. Syracuse has produced NBA stars like Dave Bing, Derrick Coleman, and Rony Seikaly and celebrates Carmelo as one of its greatest alumni. Carmelo’s basketball career has earned him recognition as one of the NBA’s Top 75 players. With that, he is widely expected to enter the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2026.

Syracuse has confirmed Kiyan’s spot on its roster. He is currently playing for Long Island Lutheran High School. Ranked as the top high school player in New York, the 6'5" guard also holds a national ranking of No. 34 and is considered the sixth-best shooting guard by 247Sports.com.

Kiyan's jersey choice reflects respect for Carmelo Anthony

As Kiyan prepares to join Syracuse, one decision he already made was to avoid taking his father’s iconic No. 15 jersey, which the school has retired.

“15 is retired. I’m not gonna take that away from my dad,” Kiyan stated during the 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast.

Instead, he said, “I got two, either three or seven,” Kiyan said, explaining his reasons. “I wear three right now in high school, so I like three; that’s my favorite number. And then seven—my birthday is on March 7th. He [Melo] was 7.”

Carmelo himself endorsed the idea of Kiyan choosing No. 7, the number he wore during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. Beyond the familial connection, the number also represents Kiyan’s birthdate—March 7, 2007.

Carmelo expressed that Kiyan would create his own identity, separate from the legacy of No. 15. Kiyan’s arrival at Syracuse adds to a promising 2025 recruiting class that includes highly rated prospects Sadiq White, Luke Fennell, and Aaron Womack.

Also read: "Big shoes to fill": Mom La La reacts to Kiyan Anthony choosing father Carmelo Anthony’s alma mater Syracuse

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here