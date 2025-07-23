  • home icon
  When UNC legend Roy Williams dismissed Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James comparison: "You're silly to even talk about it"

When UNC legend Roy Williams dismissed Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James comparison: “You’re silly to even talk about it”

By Joel Reyes
Modified Jul 23, 2025 11:20 GMT
Roy Williams, Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. Source: Imagn
Roy Williams, Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. Source: Imagn

Michael Jordan grabbed headlines during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 when "The Last Dance" documentary was released. UNC legend Roy Williams discussed Jordan's greatness and the comparisons being made with fellow NBA legends LeBron James and Kobe Bryant in an episode of Packer and Durham, which Tar Heel Tapes posted on YouTube on May 18, 2020.

Host Wes Durham told Williams that it seemed like an entirely new generation of basketball fans just learned how good the Chicago Bulls were in the 1990s and how great a player Jordan was, thanks to The Last Dance. The UNC coach agreed with Durham's sentiment.

youtube-cover
"Everybody says 'Well, Michael Jordan was the GOAT,' but even my players, they've just seen a clip here, clips there, some highlights. But talking to my guys, these last three weeks have given them a totally different perspective," Williams said (1:05).
"Because you're talking about the NBA players themselves putting him at a different level than anybody else. You know his own interviews have been great. They've been very straightforward, very honest, very brash at times, but he's always been very truthful about what he says."
Williams noted that hoops fans across multiple generations have gotten a new appreciation of Jordan's greatness, particularly younger fans, who grew up watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. He cited an example of him debating with his players on who's the greatest among the three NBA legends.

"Our guys all the time, about every other year, they'll say, 'all right, come on Coach - Kobe, LeBron, Michael?' And I said, 'Guys, you're silly to even talk about it.'"
Comparing Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant's NBA championships

Phoenix Suns guard Dan Majerle defends Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan during Game 1 of the 1993 NBA Finals. Photo: Imagn
Phoenix Suns guard Dan Majerle defends Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan during Game 1 of the 1993 NBA Finals. Photo: Imagn

One thing that Michael Jordan fans always point out when doing the GOAT debate is the number of NBA titles "His Airness" won. He led Chicago to six titles in the 1990s, as part of two separate three-peats with the Bulls.

Jordan's fans argue that he never lost a Finals series. Compare that with Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, who have suffered defeats in the championship series during their illustrious careers.

Bryant won five titles with the LA Lakers, but lost twice in the Finals. He was a part of the Lakers team that lost to Detroit in 2004 and to Boston in 2008. James, meanwhile, won four titles with the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and the LA Lakers (2) but has lost six times in the NBA Finals.

Joel Reyes

Joel Reyes

Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.

Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.

Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.

When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel.

Edited by Bhargav
