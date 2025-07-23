When UNC legend Roy Williams dismissed Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James comparison: “You’re silly to even talk about it”

Michael Jordan grabbed headlines during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 when "The Last Dance" documentary was released. UNC legend Roy Williams discussed Jordan's greatness and the comparisons being made with fellow NBA legends LeBron James and Kobe Bryant in an episode of Packer and Durham, which Tar Heel Tapes posted on YouTube on May 18, 2020.

Host Wes Durham told Williams that it seemed like an entirely new generation of basketball fans just learned how good the Chicago Bulls were in the 1990s and how great a player Jordan was, thanks to The Last Dance. The UNC coach agreed with Durham's sentiment.

"Everybody says 'Well, Michael Jordan was the GOAT,' but even my players, they've just seen a clip here, clips there, some highlights. But talking to my guys, these last three weeks have given them a totally different perspective," Williams said (1:05).

"Because you're talking about the NBA players themselves putting him at a different level than anybody else. You know his own interviews have been great. They've been very straightforward, very honest, very brash at times, but he's always been very truthful about what he says."

Williams noted that hoops fans across multiple generations have gotten a new appreciation of Jordan's greatness, particularly younger fans, who grew up watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. He cited an example of him debating with his players on who's the greatest among the three NBA legends.

"Our guys all the time, about every other year, they'll say, 'all right, come on Coach - Kobe, LeBron, Michael?' And I said, 'Guys, you're silly to even talk about it.'"

Comparing Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant's NBA championships

Phoenix Suns guard Dan Majerle defends Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan during Game 1 of the 1993 NBA Finals. Photo: Imagn

One thing that Michael Jordan fans always point out when doing the GOAT debate is the number of NBA titles "His Airness" won. He led Chicago to six titles in the 1990s, as part of two separate three-peats with the Bulls.

Jordan's fans argue that he never lost a Finals series. Compare that with Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, who have suffered defeats in the championship series during their illustrious careers.

Bryant won five titles with the LA Lakers, but lost twice in the Finals. He was a part of the Lakers team that lost to Detroit in 2004 and to Boston in 2008. James, meanwhile, won four titles with the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and the LA Lakers (2) but has lost six times in the NBA Finals.

