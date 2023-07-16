Where did Shakira's boyfriend, Jimmy Butler, go to college? Taking a closer look at the basketball superstar's collegiate career?

According to the latest developments in the celebrity world, NBA sensation, Jimmy Butler is Latin popstar, Shakira's boyfriend. Not only have they been spotted getting cozy, they have left enough hints of their involvement for the public to suss out their relationship status.

Jimmy Butler has been an NBA mainstay for the past decade, first with the Chicago Bulls before he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. His current stint at Miami Heat has been his most productive since he came into the league.

But where exactly did Jimmy Butler attend college and what was his record like?

Butler attended Tyler Junior College first before he transferred to Marquette. He was the No. 127 prospect in the nation and was a two-star recruit. His average of 18.1 points, 3.1 assists and 7.7 rebounds for Tyler drew the interest of Division I programs.

He joined Marquette and averaged 15.7 points as a senior which led to him being picked No. 30 in the draft by the Chicago Bulls.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Jimmy Butler and Shakira are currently dating.



“Jimmy makes Shakira smile, and she feels happy spending time with him.”



Via US Weekly

Is Jimmy Butler really Shakira's boyfriend?

The title of Shakira's boyfriend has been tossed from one celebrity to the next this year. The first man to be rumored as Shakira's flame was Mission Impossible star, Tom Cruise because they were spotted together at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The most intense speculation has been that Formula One star, Lewis Hamilton is Shakira's boyfriend. She has attended several races where she hangs out either in the Mercedes garage or with Hamilton afterward.

The strongest link so far has been to NBA star, Jimmy Butler. Although he might be Shakira's boyfriend, he has a daughter, Rylee Butler with model Kaitlin Nowak.

Shakira and Butler were recently spotted discreetly making their way into the Novikov Hotel in London. An eyewitness observed the pair arriving separately and getting cozy at the glitzy hotel.

"The pair were spotted looking cozy inside the restaurant," E! News reported, "as they ordered at one of London's most popular celebrity restaurants."

Shakira split from her celebrity husband, footballer, Gerard Pique, formerly of F.C Barcelona in 2022 after allegations against him for infidelity. They have two sons, 9-year-old Milan and 7-year-old, Sasha.

Shakira watched the Heat duke it out against the Celtics in May and then against the Denver Nuggets in June at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Butler and Shakira followed each other on Instagram shortly afterward, moves that hawk-eyed fans did not miss.

Shakira's son, Milan was spotted on her Instagram stories with a Miami Heat jersey with Butler 22 on the back. The Grammy-award winner also has a home in Miami where Butler also plies his trade.

While the pair have not yet confirmed the rumors that Jimmy Butler is Shakira's boyfriend, fans are convinced that they are an item.

