“Shakira is in London”: F1 fans predict Lewis Hamilton masterclass in the British GP after Latin star arrives in the UK

F1 fans are convinced that Lewis Hamilton will have a fantastic race on Sunday after spotting Latin singer Shakira arriving in London just days before the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton and Shakira are close friends and the singer was spotted cheering for the Brit during the Spanish Grand Prix last month. F1 fans are convinced that Hamilton will have a good race because last time Shakira was spotted in the paddock, he finished second.

Here are some of the best reactions on social media:

kit | at silvo @landocherry SHAKIRA IS IN LONDON, A LEWIS HAMILTON MASTERCLASS IS INCOMING SHAKIRA IS IN LONDON, A LEWIS HAMILTON MASTERCLASS IS INCOMING https://t.co/9PPcYq2Y1d

The pair were first spotted together in Miami earlier this year, where they were seen enjoying a boat ride together along with their friends. They were also seen having dinner together the following day after the Miami Grand Prix, celebrating Hamilton's podium finish.

Lewis Hamilton and Shakira seem to have grown close as the singer was seen cheering in the Mercedes garage during the Spanish Grand Grix in Barcelona. Sources close to the singer claim that the pair are planning a small Caribbean vacation together.

Lewis Hamilton shares his thoughts on the new F1 Apple Movie

Filming for an unnamed F1 movie by Apple Original Films will take place on Sunday's British Grand Prix race as Brad Pitt is expected to lead the formation lap. The fictitious team from the movie will even have its own pit garage at the circuit.

Lewis Hamilton expressed excitement for the upcoming F1 film. The film, which is being made in association with F1, is directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, and Hamilton's Dawn Apollo Films.

Hamilton said during the press conference ahead of the British Grand Prix:

“It’s massively exciting to see it all coming together. To know that we’re filming this weekend. There are nerves, naturally, because it’s something we’ve been working on for so long.”

Hamilton continued by describing his attempts to offer viewers a real and thrilling experience, echoing scenes from the blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick" starring Tom Cruise. The Brit also said he had previously driven with Pitt on the circuit.

This week, F1 unveiled photos of the fictional team's black and gold car and livery, which resembles the Lotus F1 team.

