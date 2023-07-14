Fact Check: Is Jimmy Butler dating Shakira? Looking at rumors of NBA superstar's relation with Grammy winner pop icon

Us Weekly reported that Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler and "Queen of Latin Music" Shakira have been dating after the two were seen being cozy together in a restaurant.

This was confirmed as multiple sources reported the news. According to sources, Butler and Shakira have been taking things slowly.

"They have been out a few times, but things are very new and it’s too early to tell if there’s long-term potential there," Us Weekly reported.

According to the report, Shakira isn't bothered by the 13-year age gap between them.

"Jimmy makes Shakira smile, and she feels happy spending time with him," Us Weekly reported.

It's unclear when the two started to date. However, Shakira has been seen attending Heat games, especially during the playoffs. The singer often sat courtside near the team's bench. Speculations started from there, but no one saw it coming as the two started to gradually date.

Additionally, rumors were amplified after the All-Star forward liked a video of the Colombian singer performing an acoustic song. Both Butler and Shakira haven't given their thoughts on the news.

Shakira and Jimmy Butler were spotted in London together

It was reported that Jimmy Butler and Shakira are taking things slowly. However, rumors spiked following a sighting of the couple having dinner together in London. The couple snuck into the Novikov Restaurant & Bar recently and became a hot topic.

The 6-foot-7 forward and the singer behind the hit song "Waka Waka" arrived separately for dinner. They arrived only minutes after each other, and one eyewitness reported that the couple had a sweet moment together.

"The pair were spotted looking cozy inside the restaurant," E! News reported, "as they ordered at one of London's most popular celebrity restaurants."

According to one news source, the singer was escorted by Butler's security team.

The rumors about the couple started following Shakira's move to the city of Miami. The singer isn't also shy to support the South Beach team, as she posted a video of her support during the Heat's playoff series against the Boston Celtics this year.

Butler has been single for a while after being separated from his girlfriend, Kaitlin Nowak, with whom he shares a daughter. The Heat star also has experience dating celebrities as he was linked to Selena Gomez and Shay Mitchell on separate occasions.

