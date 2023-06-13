Did the Denver Nuggets win NBA Championship 2023? Current status and results explored

The Denver Nuggets can make history tonight if they win against the Miami Heat and win the 2023 NBA Finals on their home court. With Nikola Jokic's leadership and the others following along, the odds are heavily in their favor as they play in Game 5 tonight.

Looking at the history of the Nuggets, they haven't had much success in their franchise since becoming an NBA team. In fact, their 2023 Western Conference title is their first conference championship. This year, they have a chance to give the city of Denver something to celebrate about.

In their organization's history, Denver has not won a championship in the NBA. This is also their first finals appearance, after coming short in the conference finals on multiple occasions.

Before the Nikola Jokic era, Carmelo Anthony led the Nuggets to a deep playoff run in 2009. They matched up against the LA Lakers in the Western Conference Finals but lost to Kobe Bryant and company in six games. After that, they were met with four postseasons getting eliminated in the first round.

The franchise saw a bright future in Jokic and Jamal Murray, who have both been excellent performers in the postseason. They're coming into Game 5 with a 3-1 lead against the Heat tonight.

NBA expert believes the Denver Nuggets have started a dynasty

A lot of things have been said about the Denver Nuggets since the start of the 2023 NBA Finals. One NBA analyst has even pointed out that the Nuggets have become a dynasty and are the top team to beat in the Western Conference. Alan Hahn had the chance to share this take before Game 5.

"I don't know if I can build a team good enough to beat this team, that has been together for a long time. They have chemistry, they are not getting old, they are just getting started."

"You brought up the idea of this could be the start of a dynasty," Hahn told Monica McNutt, "I was saying the same thing. But all I had to see was them go to Miami and spank Miami on their homecourt for two games."

It is difficult not to view the Nuggets as a dynasty, as they've eased their way to the NBA Finals this season. However, many think that Denver has had an easy path in the postseason. Still, that doesn't change the fact that Jokic and Murray have transformed the team into one of the best in the league.

