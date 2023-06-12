"Our journey has been one of patience"- Mike Malone says the Denver Nuggets have a come long way as they stand on the verge of the first NBA Title

For the first time in franchise history, the Denver Nuggets have made it to the NBA Finals. In fact, Denver could possibly win the championship in their first-ever trip to the finals. Nuggets coach Mike Malone has spent seven seasons as the head coach of the franchise and is now one win away from an NBA title.

Malone recently opened up about the Nuggets' progress through the years he's been coaching them. He mentioned that Denver just focused on figuring out the right pieces for their team, no matter how long it took for them to get to this point. Reflecting on his journey with Denver, the 51-year-old said the following in a press conference ahead of the title-deciding game on Monday.

"Our journey has been one of patience, one of drafting really well, and developing those players and adding the right pieces…Some teams want to mortgage their future and try to get the surefire player, the All-Star."

Will the Denver Nuggets win their first title this year?

2023 NBA Finals - Game Four

The Denver Nuggets are on the verge of winning their first NBA title in franchise history. They currently have a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Miami Heat and are one win away from immortality. While the chances of them winning are high at this point, the possibility of the Heat pulling off a comeback from 3-1 down cannot be discounted.

In a recent interview with Kevin Love, the veteran mentioned that coming back from a 3-1 deficit isn't impossible. This is coming from a guy who was a part of the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, who dethroned the Golden State Warriors after being down 3-1. With that in mind, does that mean that the Nuggets should be worried?

If we're going to look at how their matchups have been so far, it seems like Denver can easily win the series in Game 5 come Monday. The Nuggets have proven to have more offensive power and look like a more cohesive unit compared to the Heat. Until Miami figures out how to keep up with their foes, Denver's victory is inevitable at this point.

