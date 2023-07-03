Who is Malia Agee, the woman seen alongside Bronny James? All you need to know

After Peyton Gelfuso, Malia Agee is the latest lady linked to the USC Trojans freshman Bronny James.

Agee and James were recently spotted together at a restaurant, with a picture of the moment going viral online. This has raised suggestions that the two could be dating.

The news was first broken by TMSPN, who posted pictures of a fan alongside the two stars while they ate at a restaurant.

Bronny James and Malia Agee on a date (Image via TMSPN)

James, who is the son of NBA legend LeBron James and Savannah Brinson, has previously been thought to have a romantic relationship with his Sierra Canyon High School classmate, Peyon Gelfuso. The two were seen attending the Prom together in May, leading to a series of trolling on social media.

However, the purported story of Bronny James’ romantic life seems to be taking a new turn. He is now considered to be dating Malia Agee in many quarters, and the alleged bond he shares with Peyton Gelfuso is rumored to have gone sore.

Malia Agee is an internet sensation. She has established herself as a notable figure in the realm of social media. Agee has consistently gained recognition on platforms like TikTok and Instagram by showcasing her talent through dance videos and content.

Known as "Bobo" on the social media sphere, Agee goes by the username "@maliaagee" on TikTok. She has gained substantial popularity as a social media influencer, particularly for her captivating dance and lip-sync videos.

With her engaging content, Agee has successfully amassed a substantial following of over 320,000 users on the platform.

The young influencer has also garnered a considerable following of over 84,000 on her Instagram account. Her content, which is often alluring and occasionally provocative, consistently attracts significant attention and engagement from her audience.

Aside from the identity Agee has built on social media, little is known about her. Details about her family, background, ethnicity, education and much more are still unknown to the general public.

However, as long as Malia Agee continues to be seen in public with Bronny James, this will definitely be unraveled in no time. The college basketball sensation has been at the center of attention since he committed to the University of Southern California a few months ago.

Status of Bronny James’ relationship with Peyton Gelfuso after the rumored date with Malia Agee

2023 McDonald's All-American Game

Not long ago, Bronny was reportedly in a romantic relationship with his Prom date, Peyton Gelfuso. Their alleged love life took the internet world by storm, reportedly leading to unfortunate incidents. All indications suggest that it might be over now.

Although the exact nature of James and Gelfuso's relationship remains uncertain, emerging rumors indicate that their connection may have become strained. Peyton Gelfuso has deleted all traces of Bronny James from her Instagram account.

Projected to be selected in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, James would want to concentrate on the upcoming college season and not let the dating rumors distract him.

