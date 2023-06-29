Top 5 NBA Draft 2024 prospects who are already creating buzz among several franchises 

With the 2023 NBA Draft behind us, it's time to start looking ahead to next year's potential rookie class. Still with another year to go, a handful of prospects are already starting to make some noise. Here is a list of some names to keep an eye on leading up to the 2024 draft.

5 big name prospects of the 2024 NBA Draft:

1) Bronny James

Kicking off this list is arguably the biggest name of the next NBA draft. While he isn't ranked near the top now, Bronny James is sure to generate the most buzz.

As the son of LA Lakers star LeBron James, Bronny is a prospect that will likely be talked about all year. His draft selection will also be a hot topic because the 19-time All-Star has stated that he is planning to go wherever his son ends up in the NBA. Bronny will be spending the next year playing in the NCAA at USC.

2) Matas Buzelis

Another big name in the upcoming draft class is Matas Buzelis. He will be following the path of recent top pick Scoot Henderson and playing for G-League Ignite next season.

Buzelis is a 6-foot-10 win who shot over 40% from three this season. With his size and skill, he has the potential to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA draft. ESPN's recent mock draft has him being selected second by the Detroit Pistons.

3) DJ Wagner

One of the biggest names in college basketball recruiting this year was DJ Wagner. After long debate, the 6-foot-3 combo guard decided to join the ranks at Kentucky.

Along with being one of the top prospects of his class, Wagner will also be chasing history next year. If he gets selected, he'll be the first third-generation player in NBA history. His father was selected sixth overall in the 2002 draft and his grandfather was drafted back in 1986.

4) Cody Williams

Another prospect in the 2024 class with current ties in the league is Cody Williams. He is the brother of current OKC Thunder forward Jalen Williams.

Cody has raised his stock a lot in the past year, with many thinking he is a clear top ten pick now. The first mock for the 2024 NBA draft has him going to the Utah Jazz with the sixth overall selection. He will be spending the next year in the NCAA playing for Colorado.

5) Ron Holland

Rounding out the list is another prospect that could possibly be the first pick, Ron Hollad. He will be joining Matas Buzelis on G-League Ignite. Standing at 6-foot-8, 195 pounds, Holland already has a frame that is ready for the NBA.

