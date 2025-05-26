Will RJ Davis get drafted in 2025? UNC star's NBA draft chances explored

RJ Davis ended his final season with North Carolina on a disappointing note, losing to Ole Miss in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Davis averaged 17.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game in his fifth and final season with the Tar Heels, way below his 2023-24 season averages of 21.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.5 apg and 1.2 spg.

The six-foot guard continues his career in the professional ranks, where he declared his eligibility for the 2025 NBA draft. Instead of showing off his abilities in the NBA draft combine, the White Plains, New York, native tried an unconventional route and decided to join the NBA G League Elite Camp.

Davis' decision panned out well, standing out among the 45 hopefuls in Chicago. He scored in double figures in two team games in the camp, including 13 points and five assists, which helped his team win 92-73.

Is RJ Davis eligible for the 2025 NBA draft?

Yes, RJ Davis is eligible to be picked in the 2025 NBA draft. However, Davis' small frame relegates him to a point guard in NBA standards.

Although the North Carolina standout can play shooting guard in small-ball packages, he may be forced to play the role of a playmaker if he wants to stay long in the NBA.

His age could affect his draft stock as teams give more priority to younger players who spent one year in college. He can only play a few seasons in the NBA if he gets drafted and should make the best out of it.

RJ Davis' NBA draft landing spots

#1 Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault might ask RJ Davis to slide to the point guard position if he gets drafted by the Thunder as their No. 24 pick. The 6-foot guard could become a steal of the draft as OKC lets rookies thrive in their first season in the NBA.

His scoring and explosiveness could be useful in situations where the Thunder opts to play run-and-gun. OKC has the tools to speed up its offensive attack, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren leading the attack.

#2 Detroit Pistons

Detroit could be an interesting landing spot for RJ Davis, as he can thrive both as a point guard and shooting guard with the Pistons. With Cade Cunningham spending most of his time in the point guard position, Davis can play as a shooting guard in Detroit.

Cunningham can feed the 6-foot guard to score in bunches and help the Pistons' offense in the future. Davis can also switch to point guard when the prized playmaker decides to take a respite.

#3 Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn can start its rebuild with five picks in the NBA draft, including four in the first round. RJ Davis is from White Plains, which is less than an hour's drive from Brooklyn, and he hopes his proximity to the area will give him a spot on the team.

Veteran D'Angelo Russell is the top point guard in the Nets' depth chart, with Keon Johnson serving as backup. Davis could take this spot if he gets picked and shows up as an NBA-caliber playmaker.

His scoring skills are already beneficial for teams that would pick him in the draft. But Davis could thrive in the NBA for a long time if he shows off his point guard skills.

