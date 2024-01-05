Getting to a national championship game takes monumental preparation and amazing in-season play. This momentum can fizzle out after the title game, win or lose. The following season can be a bit of a hangover, and some teams couldn't recreate their success from the season before.

The playoff era of college football has ushered in more transfers, more recruiting distribution and more uncertainty year to year as coaches build the best teams they can. Appearing in the title game also gave many players more publicity.

Worst records after appearing in national title games

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

#3, Oregon, 2015

The Oregon Ducks went to the national championship game in 2014 and lost to Ohio State 42-20 in the first College Football Playoff. The following season, the Ducks lost to Michigan State, Utah and Washington State. While they made the Alamo Bowl, they lost 47-41 in triple overtime to TCU in an underwhelming season.

Oregon went from a 13-2 season and a No. 2 finish in 2014 to a 9-4 run with a No. 15 finish.

See Also: Jim Harbaugh’s daughter Grace Harbaugh reacts to Michigan HC mother’s adorable reaction to win against Alabama - “The best”

#2, TCU, 2023

After getting destroyed 65-7 by the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff national championship game, the TCU Horned Frogs looked to build upon the success of their 13-2 season. But an early loss to a Colorado team coached by Deon Sanders derailed TCU, and they finished 5-7 and did not make a bowl game.

TCU will look to bounce back in a new BIG 12 with Colorado, Utah, Arizona, and Arizona St. joining the conference.

#1 LSU 2021

The 2019 LSU team is regarded by some as the greatest college football team of all time. The 2020 and 2021 editions were not close to who they were the year before. The major departures of Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase made this team finish 5-5 in 2020 and 6-7 in 2021, ending the Ed Orgeron era.

This led to the Tigers parting ways with Orgeron and hiring Brian Kelly.

See Also: How much does the cheapest and most expensive CFB national championship game ticket cost?